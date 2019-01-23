Jet Set FW19 Reborn Collection

JET SET is the performance-inspired, premium-luxury sportswear brand that offers a modern, adaptable, technical wardrobe to suit the pace of contemporary urban life. Founded in St. Moritz in 1969, JET SET celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019.

At its inception, JET SET created a blueprint for sportswear design that continues to inform and inspire an entire industry today. From its brave development of breakthrough fabrics to its audacious use of color and pattern, JET SET pushes the limits of design with the simple goal of providing the best products for its consumers.



Jet Set FW19 Reborn Collection

For Fall/Winter 2019, Creative Director Michael Michalsky presents a 21st-century vision of JET SET—confident, innovative updates to the codes and styles that defined the iconic brand in its ’70s and ’80s heyday. The collection revolves around a palette of three core brand colors: black onyx, bright white, and JET SET orange. At the same time, prints and patterns prove essential, from logo motifs to colorful all-over techniques.

Ageless and genderless, JET SET’s fashion collections are delivered in strategic seasonal drops focusing on sportswear and essentials.

The St. Moritz Camouflage range revives an exclusive pattern from the JET SET archive and pairs it with a bold logo graphic. The core piece is the kagool, which is cut from performance-intended, hard-wearing ripstop and also arrives in a lightweight coated fabric in black and silver. Other key garments include overalls, coach jackets, and vests with zip-apart hoods.

To celebrate the relaunch of JET SET, exclusive 50th-Anniversary Edition pieces feature an iconic ’80s-era graphic of a topless woman reclining, set against a leopard-print backdrop. The range includes T-shirts and batwing sweatshirts, performance jackets and vests with a leopard print faux fur as lining. The limited-edition range brings the archive of JET SET into the here and now.

Logomania rides again in the All-Stars collection, which celebrates the new JET SET logo in a new monogram pattern. This range revives the classic JET SET T-shirt, known for its oversize

cut and wide-ribbed collar. Other essential shapes include the sweatshirt, the bat-wing hoodie, the track pants, and the archival bomber jacket with voluminous sleeves.

The Alpine Patchwork offering makes use of two inherent JET SET codes: fearless color and cool quilting. Patchwork down jackets feature a riot of multi-color fabrics sewn together for maximum contrast. Puffer jackets and vests leverage 21st-century breakthroughs in fabrication and functionality. Quilted flight suits and reversible hoodies modernize a classic JETSET code for 2019.

Finally, outerwear is the focus of the White Turf range, featuring reversible bomber jackets with striped lining. The range is completed with cashmere sweatshirts—the ultimate expression of JET SET luxury—and the reissue of an iconic fully-fashioned archival knit sweater.

