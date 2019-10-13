Jenny Yoo Collection Spring 2020 Bridal Market

Acontemporary minimalism illustrates the Jenny Yoo Spring 2020 bridal and bridesmaid collections with feminine details and structured silhouettes. The architectural, clean lines highlight the elevated tailoring of luxe fabrics and dimensional texture. Sculpted and flirty shapes radiating subtle romanticism are illuminated in an airy palette of Moonstone, Meadow, Cloud, and Woodrose. Redefining her trademarked and original convertible dress, Jenny launches two one-of-a-kind, fresh, modern and distinctly Jenny Yoo convertible styles.

The Jenny by Jenny Yoo collection exudes a fresh and vibrant charm that is feminine and alluring. Modern and daring 3-D floral applique is embroidered upon mixed-media pairings of voluminous taffeta, lofty organza, and delicately sparkled tulle. Texture is further showcased in sculpted crepe, soft pleated tulle and playful fringe embroidered cap sleeves. The Spring collection introduces a capsule of light-weight and brilliant veils to perfectly compliment bridal styles. Appealing to the spirited and youthful BHLDN bride, Jenny designs four exclusive and refreshing gowns that are crafted to perfection. Characterized by contoured silhouettes and plunging V necklines the Jenny by Jenny Yoo collection tells a contemporary story of the light-hearted and sultry bride.



The Spring bridesmaid collection is defined by the impeccable tailoring of clean, simple silhouettes that showcase understated glamour and a natural femininity. Premiering a sleek and fluid new fabrication, Jenny Yoo’s Matte Georgette reveals uncluttered lines that effortlessly shapes the wearers’ natural frame. Delicately hand-painted by our New York design team, debuts the Painted Petals print complementing this season’s soft hues and dainty trim. A balance of chic high and deep V necklines complete Jenny Yoo x Bella Bridesmaid’s annual collection, including an exclusive Luxe Velvet style. With a new decade approaching, the dress of the decade has been re-designed for today’s fashionable and contemporary woman.

Namesake bridal, Jenny Yoo Collection introduces an all-star line-up of soft, opulent gowns that are designed with a contemporary and daring take on luxe fabrications. Focusing on dimensional elements of appliqued petals, plunging cuts, drop waist skirts, and bonded Chantilly lace, each piece is both youthful and timeless, creating a unique appeal and statuesque shape to the bride it adorns. This season composites mixed media layers of cascading embroidered tulle against soft silk chiffon or tulle cape-like streamers, while clean and form-fitting Crepe molds with lavish embroidered tulle. Jenny Yoo Collection bridal promises allure and shape, with a charming and whimsical romance.

About Jenny Yoo

Jenny Yoo has been an innovator in the Bridal and Bridesmaids industry for nearly two decades, presenting a refreshing perspective that has redefined today’s contemporary bride and bridal party. Jenny’s signature style of clean lines and modern cuts incites a clear vision that prides craftsmanship and fit. Price range for “Jenny by Jenny Yoo” bridal gowns range from $600-$2,000; “Jenny Yoo Collection” bridesmaids/social styles range from $200-$400; “Jenny Yoo Collection” bridal gowns range from $2,000-$5,000. The collections can be found on jennyyoo.com, at specialty retailers, department stores, and international retailers. Shop and view the full collection at jennyyoo.com.

