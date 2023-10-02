FWO
Jarel Zhang – Spring Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week

For this new SS24 collection, JAREL ZHANG wants to share his inspiration through the episode “the Very Pulse of the Machine” in “Love, Death, Robots”.

The collection comes to disrupt the conventional categorization of fashion genders by blending and re configuring their distinct characteristics, giving a state of a mutual enhancement.

Through this collection, JAREL ZHANG is inspired by different moment and dialogue from the movie. The link between the human and the machine, the symbol of thus “eternal life” and “symbiosis”. The feeling between the human and machine is questioned here as the designer quote this moment (when Kivelson asks I.O.), “if you are a machine, what is your purpose, your original intent?” to which I.O. responds, “To know you”.

 
Jarel Zhang


Photos: Charles Abbatucci / @captcharly

The actor then jumps into a lava lake to merge and become one with I.O.

Jarel Zhang is also questioning the “understanding”.

The designer says that the feeling of understanding is sudden and exhilarating as if the body is returning to its original source like electricity flowing through your heart.

The concept of the SS24 presentation is to have 16 talented artists from across the world to capture their insights and interpretation of this collection. The goal is to have different perceptions from diverse creative minds and seize their thoughts and multiple feelings for this collection to exhibit it throughout the presentation.

