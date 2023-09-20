J E Cai SS24 Collection London Fashion Week

The Algorithmic Modular System (1) is comprised of base layers (10), components (100) and extra components (1000). These numeric values draw inspiration from Tao Te Ching, written by Laozi, the founder of Taoism. In the 42nd chapter it says “道生一，一生二，二生三，三生万物” which means “Tao breeds one, one breeds two, two breeds three, and three breeds everything”.

In this ancient philosophy, Taozi explains how everything in the world is formed, from nothing to one, from one to many. The Algorithmic Modular System [AMS], created by JE Cai, follows the same ideology. From one system it breeds infinite possibilities. To assemble your products, attach and detach Basics (10), Components (100) or Extra Components (1000) by using the fastening mechanisms located on the connecting points. From zippers to buttons, these fastening mechanisms are elegant in design and allow you to personalise your own uniform.

After introducing the foundation structure of the brand’s Algorithmic Modular System (AMS), This seasons developments further explore the possibilities of various component parts, introducing new detachable functions. The addition of a lighter colour palette and softer, more casual shapes and draping, is a notable movement, effecting a sense of balance in the collection as a whole, while maintaining the brand’s signature uniformity and playing with existing contradictions in the system. This collection is about collating and developing signature components as focal points.

Experimental and rebellious in its nature, JE Cai is tailored for the modern intellectual.

Jiean worked on this collection with a clear vision of the JE Cai woman and the different stages of her day in mind. Producing interchangeable uniform components that comprise of buildable look, the brand’s intention is to take the wearer from day into night.

JE Cai was founded by Jiaen Cai, BA alumni of London College of Fashion and MA alumni of Royal College of Art.

Drawing inspiration from architecture, and using a product design philosophy, Jiaen applies a multidisciplinary approach to his work and challenges the status quo, by combining systematic formulations with erratic expression. Through an exploration into the modern paradox, where conformity and individuality coexist, JE Cai products create an open dialogue between the designer and wearer. Combining design innovation with designer’s attention to detail, the brand is shaping an aspirant new system that generates base layers and components.

Credits

Hair: Kota Suizu

Make up: Bea Sweet

Stylist: Anders Soelvsten Thomsen

Music: Thomas Lamb

Producer: Antony Waller

Set: Julia Dias

##

Learn More

@j.e.cai__studio

j-e-cai.com

With love,

FWO