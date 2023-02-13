FWO
Into the ’90s with Son Jung Wan at New York Fashion Week

For Korean designer Son Jung Win’s latest fall collection at Spring Studios the designer featured a wide range of dresses and suits in lilac, apricot, galactic cobalt, and white/black shades.

Celebrity attendees included models Brooke Shields with daughter Grier Hammond Henchy, Kelly Bensimon from RHONY, singer Orfeh, actors, Andy Karl and Eric West, actresses, Nida Khurshid, Tatyana Joseph, Margaret Odette, and Ciara Riley Wilson along with a dose of influencers.

Son Jung Wan


Photos: Rodin Banica

