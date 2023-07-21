Interview with Model ULBOSS

Model Ulbossyn, aka ULBOSS, hails from a very small town in Kazakhstan called Berlik, located in the suburbs of the city Almaty. After graduating high school she was accepted to law school in one of the prestigious universities of her country, which is where she got discovered as model.

FWO sat down with ULBOSS to learn more about her.

Q:Tell us how you got started in the industry.

During my studies in law school I participated in a beauty pageant competition at my faculty and was honored to win the title of “Miss Law.” Shortly after that I was promoted to compete for “Miss KAZNU University” title, which was the biggest beauty contest in my city at that time.



Photos: Alejandro Poveda, IG @Ale_poveda

However, when semi-finals approached unfortunately or fortunately I got dropped off. And being disappointed from becoming a beauty pageant winner, I realized that I would want to be a professional model instead.

The following day I signed the contract with one of the most powerful modeling agencies in my country. And now, I can definitely say that it was the biggest blessing from the sky to lose something that didn’t belong to me in order to receive what’s mine …

Q:What are your latest career highlights?

If there’s one thing I’d prefer doing forever, I’d definitely choose being on the runway. Runway shows are inspiring and absolutely glamorous. It’s when I feel like a girl who’s doing her DREAM job. From the most recent runway shows, I really enjoyed walking for The Blonds, a brand which represents true glamour.

I was manifesting to be their Muse one day, and it came true last NYFW FW 2023. Also, the most recent Miami Swim Week Show with their Diamond collection was absolutely spectacular, and I was honored to be part of as well.

Q:What do you like most about the fashion industry?

I admire a lot of successful models; however my favorite is the Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen — also the highest paid model of all time. After her iconic career in the industry, she became a health and wellness advocate and works supporting an environmental change in the world.

Moreover she’s an active investor in charities that help other people in need. Also must-add on my list Russian supermodel and influential woman and mother of five, Natalia Vodianova.

