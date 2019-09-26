Interview with Alycesaundra Lyerly: New York Fashion Week SS20

At twelve years old, Alycesaundra Lyerly is already paving her path to success. In fact, Spring/Summer 2020 is her fifth-year of showcasing her masterpieces in one of the Big Four fashion capitals of the world — New York.

Alycesaundra was six years old when she started designing and making dresses for her friends, who quickly realized her unique style. She’s also passionate about giving back. Following Alycesaundra’s motto, “To whom much is given, much is expected,” she’s been hosting a fundraising event over the last two years benefiting St. Jude’s, where she plans to work as a future physician and was able to raise nearly $20,000.

She also participated and donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Awareness and Make a Wish Foundation during the NYFW SS20, and says she is humbled and honored to be part of the shows that give back.



Her brand, AlycesaundraL, is a fashion style for young females. It focuses on the beauty of youthfulness while bringing elegance into the aesthetics — monochrome with achromatic embellishments, metallic mix and match. The DNA of the brand is light and pure, perfect for juvenescence. Alycesaundra’s signature Renaissance neck ruffle collar is the focal point of most of her designs. Her remarkable pieces have also been featured on fashion shows in Florida and photographed around the world.

Q: Tell us your story, how and when did you discover your creative passion and as a fashion designer?

September 2019 has been my best collection yet, it’s called ‘Innocence’ collection. My twin sister, Giavanna, inspired me. When we were little, I told Giavanna, when we grew up, I would be the most famous fashion designer and Giavanna would be my most famous supermodel. And, here we are living our dream!

Q: ‘Innocence’ is your fifth NYFW showcase, do you think your line has changed?

My line has grown up. In the beginning, my designs were very basic with simple seams like pillowcases, dresses that I sewed myself. Now that I am designing more complicated designs, I have seamstresses that make them.

Q: Do you have mood boards when designing for a big fashion show like New York Fashion Week?

I do use mood boards when I am designing. I put the model photos, fabric swatches, and my sketches on the board. My mom is a professional hair and makeup stylist, so she helps me style around my designs.

Q: What do you want to accomplish through fashion?

My goal is simple; I want to help people feel beautiful and stylish while being comfortable. I do give a portion of my proceeds to charity, so I guess you could say I love helping people.

Q: Ten years from now, how do you see yourself as a fashion designer?

I will be attending medical school. I will still be designing and hope to have an exclusive luxury brand sold around the world. After all, I will probably need a lot of money to pay for medical school.

