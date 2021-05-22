International Digital Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

FNL Network is proud to host the third season of International Digital Fashion Week (IDFW) Spring/Summer 2022 premiering October 2, 2021.

IDFW encompasses an array of original fashion content for a global audience and airs exclusively on FNL Network for free. As the first and only TV network to create a digitally broadcasted global Fashion Week, IDFW is the biggest fashion week ever showcased to date and is accessible everywhere around the world on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Android devices, and iOS devices.

Acclaimed designers from around the world are invited to feature their Spring/Summer collections during this digital event, reaching a global audience. IDFW is accessible everywhere around the world, from the comfort of your couch to your daily commute, for free.

This season will bring back a beloved feature from last season — the IDFW Competition. Aspiring designers are invited to participate and have the opportunity to win a coveted spot on the International Digital Fashion Week platform. Esteemed fashion industry professionals will judge carefully and handpick the winners to showcase their collection on International Digital Fashion Week. The deadline for submissions is September 15, 2021.

IDFW is a revolutionary movement that has taken Fashion Week by storm and this season, it’s raising the bar with a brand-new feature — The IDFW Showroom. The IDFW Showroom allows designers to take their collection one step further by exhibiting their merchandise for wholesale B2B to buyers from all over the world. The Showroom is an invitation only feature, where designers are hand-picked by industry experts to participate.

About FNL Network:

FNL Network is the #1 global fashion lifestyle channel for all things on the cutting edge of fashion and entertainment. Fashion News Lifestyle Network, founded in 2016, showcases a diverse range of entertainment to viewers around the world. The network blends a seamless combination of fashion, film, travel, beauty, health, and reality TV to create an incomparable viewer experience. The founder and CEO, Rocco Leo Gaglioti created this diverse platform in order to show users a new perspective on the world of fashion.

