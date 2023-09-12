FWO
Initio Parfums Privés Event at Gitano

As summer’s warmth fades, Initio Parfums Privés recently celebrated its transition at the breathtaking Gitano Island, where we commemorated the enduring allure of the Hedonist Collection and embraced the beckoning of the upcoming Festive season.

Nested in tropical foliage with a full view of downtown Manhattan, Gitano Island provided the perfect backdrop that not only showcased nature’s tranquility but also echoed urban sophistication. This harmonious blend served as a poignant reminder of the Hedonist Collection’s purpose: to capture the duality of serene escapism intertwined with dynamic energy.

 
Initio Parfums Privés

Key Highlights:
  • Event Essence: The evening centered around the Hedonist Collection, symbolizing the exuberance of summer, while also marking the beginning of our much-anticipated Festive journey.
  • Distinguished Presence: The gathering brought together 70 members from the press, influential personalities, and industry leaders. Among those who enriched the evening were Chris Lavish, Kadir Olmezkaya, and Penny Pinar Karabey.
  • Message from Derek Miller: Derek, our National Sales Director, shared insights on the festive season’s significance for Initio. He hinted at an exciting home product set to debut this holiday and unveiled plans for the Carnal Collection’s expansion early next year.

As we journey further into the festive season and beyond, I invite you to stay tuned for the narrative threads and scented tales Initio Parfums Privés will weave.

