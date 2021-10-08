Ines Di Santo Fall 2022 Collections

For me, this collection is about remembering all the moments of my life that led me to this point and celebrating how the best memories were always centered around family.

Whether it has been my God given family or the one I’ve created along the way, family is everything and has always been at the root of my happiness. It inspires me to keep moving forward.” – Ines Di Santo

Ines Di Santo

To begin this season, Ines drew inspiration by reflecting on her childhood memories with her family that live at the core of her rich Italian heritage.

Sensory snapshots from Ines’ adored Amalfi Coast travels; the intoxicating fragrance of the fuchsia and white blossoms contrasting against the blue skies, the cheerful sound of birds chirping, and the taste of sweetly tart desserts of lemon and cream cherished in the hazy afternoon.

Feathery textures float on layers of ethereal tulle like the breeze on the coastal tree-line as beading glistens like sunlight reflecting on the water surface.

Ines By Ines Di Santo

SUITED BY INES DI SANTO

This season, Ines is introducing Suited by Ines Di Santo. The evolution of weddings has brides desiring more versatile ways of dressing. Ines feels compelled, now more than ever, to create seemingly understated and refined pieces that are as meticulously designed as her most extravagant ball gowns. She believes choosing an understated option can also make the boldest statement.

Ines is proud to honor her mother and announce the launch of the tailored line, made in the true tradition of “Alta Moda”. Created for and inspired by exceptional women everywhere.

Many gowns this season are lined in figure hugging stretch mesh that doubles as shapewear. This allows for maximum comfort while keeping any bride secure, from walking down the aisle to celebrating on the dance floor.

In an effort to reduce our carbon footprint, we remain focused on integrating more sustainably sourced and recycled fabrications, to continue our shift towards greener practices for the present and future generations.

