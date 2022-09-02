Independent Designer Showcase to Champion Inclusivity During London Fashion Week 2022

Renowned company Fashions Finest has announced that they will be holding their next exclusive showcase during this year’s London Fashion Week to help champion independent designers.

Open to ticket holders on Saturday 17th September from 6pm until 8pm at St John’s Church, Hyde Park in London, the event will be held to showcase independent and sustainable small brands – giving them the rare opportunity and platform to display their creations to celebrities, media, and the general public.

Hosted by Fashions Finest CIC, a company that works to promote diversity, inclusivity and culture within the fashion industry all-year-round, this London Fashion Week event is fast-becoming a highlight in every fashion aficionado’s calendar. Deborah St. Louis, founder of Fashions Finest CIC, says its popularity can only be a positive thing.

“Our aim has always been to raise the profile of underrepresented groups and emerging designers that work with us,” says Deborah St. Louis.

“Not only does it help promote diversity and inclusion within the fashion community and beyond, but it also promotes all genres of creative talent. We’ve been holding the event successfully for a number of years now, and we simply cannot wait to see what our designers showcase in September 2022.”

Fashions Finest CIC has been running as a company for thirteen years, with events being part of their every year since 2010. The bi-annual London Fashion Week event will welcome approximately 350 guests in September. Elsewhere throughout the year, they also run an online portal to help people stay connected with all the latest news in the world of independent fashion. They are renowned for launching their online hub for fashion fans to connect, engage and share their love of fashion – using the latest technology to ensure they’re informed of the most important sustainable fashion-led news and stories.

“Fashions Finest is at the forefront of emerging diverse, independent and underrepresented designers. Every February and September, we hold these events to provide people with an opportunity to showcase their talent the fashion community, with no barriers. It also allows attendees to see some of London’s hottest talent before anyone else.”

“Our company was formed by fashion lovers and industry insiders, and so it’s our passion to help those creatives who need it most. It doesn’t really matter who you are, where you’re from, or your background – that shouldn’t determine your success in the fashion industry. That’s exactly the message we hope to get across with our events, and so far, every year, it’s been a success and has received praise across the board, every time.”

Fashions Finest CIC say that they hope the event will not only promote upcoming talent this year and beyond, but inspire people from any background to consider entering the fashion industry if it’s their passion.

“Whether it’s via our online news page or at an in-person event, everything we do is focused on diversity, inclusion of races and cultures within the fashion industry – it’s in our DNA. This event in September is just another example of the work we carry out alongside talented creatives. Whether you’re an aspiring creative, fashion fan, or a lover of independent brands – this event really isn’t to be missed.”

“Alongside our events, we also aim to promote and create opportunities for young people to intern, volunteer, and grow their skill set with us and other businesses – something that we’re proud to be able to help with.”

Fashions Finest partners are Propress, Homegrown (private Members club), AOFM, In Session, Julie Bryan Nails, Gordon Glenister, Unity in the Community. Underrated

Fashion Finest CIC’s September event is currently ticketed on Eventbrite with tickets available from £40 (early bird tickets, sold at £30 have sold out). Held within St John’s Church in Hyde Park, the event is expected to be packed full of inspirational designers and fashion fans. A bar will also be operating outside of the event, making it a great networking opportunity.

Designers at the September showcase will be as follows:

Dezigns by Kamohoalii

Lace Copperwood

Haus of Junon

Love Mulmi

Bibi Sakalieva

Mimmi Kasu

Viktra

Hauz of Sean

Megan Ismay

AROOSA

TAUMETI

Somy London

GENT London X GirlScoutShoes

Haus of Ra

fashionsfinest.com

