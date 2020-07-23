Kallmeyer Launches Denim Collection

The PERFECT jean is the phrase for Kallmeyer’s official foray into denim. If you’re familiar with Kallmeyer, you probably already know this is the brand to go to for effortless style and immaculately tailored fit. If not, this is your ideal starter piece. Cut with Kallmeyer’s signature center stitch crease, cigarette silhouette, rear darting, and quintessential luxury fabric. Made in eco wash blue, ecru, or jett black in 100% Italian Cotton denim, and designed to elevate your look without trying.



While rolling out denim, and other casual styles like tees and unisex may be new for the brand, Kallmeyer is not new to the scene. A New York based brand, launched in 2012, Kallmeyer is possibly a dark horse in the industry. Her if-you-know-you-know collection focuses on relaxed refinement and products that make a covert statement on gender, identity, luxury and politics. Each piece, be it an expertly tailored blazer, an effortless top, or a handcrafted leather accessory elevates the every day and embodies thoughtful craft, empowered beauty, and timeless personal style into the touchpoints of one’s life. Over the years, the brand which has become known for a power suit and a simple dress even a customer more masculine-inclined would be drawn to, has evolved to include multiple categories and a widened spectrum of products including furniture, accessories, and home objects.

Her newly opened retail store in the Lower East Side was established to house community, support Women founders, and educate customers around craftsmanship and design through workshops, events, and community building. However, after closing the store on March 14th, Kallmeyer had to make the choice to launch her Spring 2020 collection, and highly anticipated first denim collection ONLINE from lockdown. After surviving quarantine by offering VIRTUAL private shopping appointments with clients, and Instagram live “shows”, 83 Orchard is officially reopened for private shopping appointments.

Shop the KALLMEYER CLASSICS Denim, and other styles at 83 Orchard in the Lower East Side, or online at www.kallmeyer.nyc.

