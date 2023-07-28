“I’m Gay” J-Pop Idol Shinjiro Atae Comes Out at Fan Event in Tokyo Making Him Among the First API Idols To Share They are Part of the LGBTQ+ Community

J-Pop idol and phenom Shinjiro Atae, known for his solo career as well as a member of the chart-topping legacy group AAA, shared he is part of the LGBTQ+ community at a free fan meet at Line Cube Shibuya in Tokyo. During a moving speech that concluded with boisterous applause from the over 2,000 attendees, Shinjiro spoke to why he made the decision to tell his fans directly that he is gay and provided insight into his journey to self-acceptance as well as resources for those that may be going through something similar.

To accompany the news, and to more fully articulate this moment in his life, Shinjiro debuted a new song, “Into The Light.” A portion of the proceeds from the song’s release will be donated to Pride House Tokyo, Japan’s first permanent LGBTQ+ center, and ReBit, an organization providing resources and support for LGBTQ+ youth. The song was co-written with singer-songwriter Wrabel (Pink, Backstreet Boys, Kygo, Kesha, etc.) and writer-production duo Afterhrs (One Direction, Maroon 5, etc). Check out the song’s music video, here.



This announcement falls amidst the pressures of a politically sensitive time in Japan. As the only Group of Seven (G7) nation with no legal protection for same-sex unions, advocates have been calling for the government to pass stronger pro-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Among the first established API idols to come out, Shinjiro hopes his story can help promote inclusivity and wishes for others to feel empowered to be their most authentic self. Shinjiro shared, “It has taken me a long time to be able to say I am gay. I could not even say it to myself. I feared that even if I could accept the truth, the world would never accept me as an artist. However, I’ve come to realize it is better, both for me, and for the people I care about, including my fans, to live life authentically than to live a life never accepting who I truly am. I hope people who are struggling with the same feeling will find courage and know they are not alone.”

The music video for “Into the Light” personifies this journey. With the help of director Tsubasa Maruno, it provides a beautiful juxtaposition between the darkness and loneliness Shinjiro has felt throughout the course of his life and the relief he has experienced by finally coming to a place of acceptance.

It was also revealed at the event that Shinjiro will be working with the Academy-award winning Peter Farrelly and Fisher Stevens as producers on a forthcoming documentary about his life directed by Shinjrio’s long-time friends, and burgeoning industry creative duo, Carlie Mantilla-Jordan and John Eliot Jordan. Others involved in the project include Thomas Jordan, Hiroki Shirota, Stephanie Nonoshita and Stevens’ HIGHLY FLAMMABLE production team Zak Kilberg and Maura Anderson. More regarding the documentary will be shared in the coming months.

Shinjiro originally debuted in 2005. At the age of 14, he went to an open casting call. Out of 20,000 boys, he was one of five chosen to be a member of the group AAA. He moved to Tokyo by himself and trained and recorded for over a decade. The group eventually went on to sell out stadiums including the world renowned Tokyo Dome. Since his debut, he’s had 8 albums in the top 10 of Billboard’s Japan Top Albums Chart. In 2022, Shinjiro released the book EVERY LIFE IS CORRECT, BUT INCORRECT in Japan. It quickly became a best selling book on mental health in Japan. The book focuses on positive mental health which came as a result of his own personal struggles over the years.

