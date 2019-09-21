Iceberg Womenswear SS20

Represented by The Lobby London.

The fairy tale continues in Creative Director James Long’s celebration of women, taking inspiration from the poem Warning by Jenny Joseph. SS20 brings with it a feeling of lightness matched with a female confidence that comes from being comfortable in your own skin.

An “i” tulle print maxi dresses take our Sylph muse from sea to land, glistening like water over opalescent fish scale sequin trousers. White armed rash-guard dresses are elongate with soft pleated fin fronts or kept equally short, sporty and leggy in body con tulle again over sequin. Neon yellow luminescent accents cover white sports tailoring, the silhouette again softened by net.



Iceberg

Purple sequins cover a single breasted jacket and matching swim knickers or are worn with a tonal satin hoodie. A sporty synchronised swimmer dress wins the Gold.

Our grunge mermaid’s adventurous spirit plays out in a new “i” hounds’ tooth where 2 pieces (a single breasted with narrow trousers classic suit or a Bermuda shorts an T surfer’s suit), a jacquard Lil Kim knitted swimsuit and tulles are a crash of red, pink and yellow worn with matching accessories. A classic ICEBERG cartoon sweater is nonchalantly layered.

Now almost fully submerged in the City, looks take on a tougher edge with shell pink fins on black and a black sequin swimsuit worn under a tulle bomber. Her hair and make-up takes clues from architecture with graphics referenced from the design work of Zaha Hadid.

When I am an old woman I shall wear purple

With a red hat which doesn’t go, and doesn’t suit me.

And I shall spend my pension on brandy and summer gloves

And satin sandals, and say we’ve no money for butter.

– Warning by Jenny Joseph

SHOW CREDITS

Creative Director: James Long

Catwalk Show Production: Fasten Seat Belt

Casting by Madeleine Ostlie / AAMO @ CLM

Catwalk Show Production by Random

Hair by John Vial at Salon Sloane for Revlon Professional UK

Grooming & Make-up by Andrew Gallimore and team @ CLM Hair & Make-up supported by PIXI by Petra

Hair & Make-up graphics: Zaha Hadid Design, referencing Hadid’s acclaimed architecture and design works

Live DJ: Siobhan Bell

Special Guest Appearance: Tiwa Savage

James Long would like to also personally thank the Gerani family for their continued support and everyone from factory floor to design, merchandising, PR and sales for their dedication:you know you you are! We are ICEBERG famiglia!

##

