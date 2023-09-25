House of iKons Fashion Week London September 2023

House of iKons Fashion Week London live shows pulled in over 1,000 people per day in attendance, with private clients, buyers, department stores and boutiques, also in attendance high net worth guests.

Their designers have platformed world wide, and working with celebrities such as Jlo, Katy Perry, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and many more which can be seen on their social media and various press. Designers have also been selected from the shows to be wardrobe design for feature films.

‘Uniting the World of Creativity’ under ONE roof. Highlighting: fashion, beauty, creativity, art, VR and diversity. Overcoming the current global obstacles FASHION CAN’T BE STOPPED, FASHION CAN NEVER BE STOPPED!



HoI Fashion Week

The Fashion House has always taken great pride of offering opportunities to all creatives from all backgrounds and all ages from around the world upon their platform.

This upcoming season the show continues to celebrate beauty and diversity on their platform of models of all AGES, SHAPE, HEIGHT, BACKGROUNDS from around the WORLD! Setting the STANDARD as market LEADERS not followers! The event was held at the Leonardo Royal St Pauls London Hotel in the heart of the City of London on Saturday 16th September 2023.

With new and emerging designers, performances and VIRTUAL experiences, HoI Fashion Week London continued to bring guests to a whole new EXPERIENCE in fashion.

HoI Fashion Week London maintains their position as one of the top 6 brands Innovative Voices in The Fashion World on Wiki Vid. Which is which this platform stands for. Highlighting beauty, creativity from around the world pushing the boundaries that fashion, art and creativity is for everyone regardless of colour, ethnic origin, religious beliefs, size, age and sexual orientation and continues to showcase their creatives and shake the pillars of the fashion industry as the innovative voices of fashion’

https://wiki.ezvid.com/m/6-innovative-voices-disrupting-the-fashion-world-Hn1UJIPx8lscs

Just a few high lights on some of our designers showcasing:

Stephan Russell: An ultra luxurious clothing and accessories line founded in 2021 in New York. Having an eclectic approach through working as a fashion model, designer’s assistant, accessory buyer, design consultant and eventually independent designer was a decade in the making. Coming from a family of antique dealers and interior designers, the exposure to fine textiles and original aesthetics was an early education that would create a discerning eye. Stephan Russell began by walking on Saville Row in London late one evening during Fashion Week, which gave way to the inspiration to use British fabric for an American brand. The first blazer sample branched into dress shirts, made by the same workshop Hollywood film makers use for their period pieces. He is continuously inspired when visiting London, New York & Los Angeles, his favourite trio of style capitals

Zaira Christa: Young age of 18 years is launching their very first couture collection on our platform. Zaira is studying music at Oxford University. With musical creative talent and a flair for fashion, Zaira’s collection infused fashion and music together.

Tamta: An A’Level Art student, laughed their first collection on the runway. Since childhood Tamta’s passion has been in art and fashion, and has been creating from a young age. For such a young designer, the attention to detail and finishing of each garment was exceptional.

AU10TIC: Charlotte Geschier, creator of AU10TIC, works under the stage name Miss C and has been active as a model in the art and fashion world, both at home and abroad. Those experiences taught her how hard those worlds are and how authenticity

often loses out to the artificial ideal image determined by the few. Fashion determines what to wear and how to look. The emperor’s clothes, but in reverse. Clothes without an emperor. Authenticity is under attack. Nothing is what it seems.

Charlotte founded the non-profit organisation JC Creative House, with the aim of having a safe environment to choose one’s own authentic creative direction and thus be a role model for authenticity.

This segment questions Who are you? Who are you when you are not seen? Who are you when you are being seen? Are you authentic? AU10TIC is an artistic project at the crossroads of art and fashion that addresses the issue of authenticity, in particular what the challenges are of expressing yourself as a human being (through clothing or body adornment) in relation to your environment. AU10TIC talks about the importance of authenticity for ourselves and for society as a whole.

To deliver the message of AU10TIC, Charlotte designed six characters, six “beauties”. Each character expresses a question and confronts the viewer with how we view and experience each other.

The Trapped Beauty is a character inspired by the Paduang, the “giraffe women”. Trapped in tradition and culture? Refine, reshape or mutilate are the questions being asked.

The (Western) Botox Beauty is a persona that refers to the supposed ideals of beauty

pursued with the extreme use of botulinum toxin (botox) to hide ageing skin and/or

change body shapes. The Question is , are we denying reality?

The Oriental Beauty is a character inspired by Asian culture. Bound “lotus” feet, black teeth as a beauty ideal. The relativity of aesthetics is a subject here, as much as the

pressure of tradition.

The Persian Beauty, inspired by the Middle East, Charlotte asks where the urge to decorate ourselves with gold and exclusive adornments comes from. Are we showing our power? Does it give us power?

The Tribal Beauty; Two characters are inspired by tribal cultures. To emphasise spirituality and (super) faith. The models have characteristics of the Apatani, Mursi, Karo and the Maori.

Prosthetics were used on the models which highlighted the messages above and added that creative edge to this segment.

TSAFARI: Ms. Ho Tran Da Thao, fashion entrepreneur and creative soul based out of Singapore and Saigon, is the driving spirit behind the Tsafari brand of womenswear and shoes. An alumnus of Douglas Mawson Institute of Technology (TAFE SA), her journey in fashion began with winning the Mercedes-Benz Asia Fashion Award 2004, representing Vietnam. She received the International Young Fashion Entrepreneur Award 2008 from The British Council, and was awarded the VGAC Australian Alumni Award for Media, Culture and Arts 2014. She has had wide industry exposure, having worked in Itochu-Prominent Corporation and some well-known Vietnamese fashion companies. She is the Founder and Creative Director of the Tsafari Label. Her love of Culture and Nature brings a unique identity and meaningful stories into her TSAFARI designs and collections. She aims to preserve Vietnamese hand-made techniques and traditional culture by ensuring a sustainable work for women artisans and seamstresses as she continues to expand her creative vision, soaking in creative influences from across the world. With the stunning designs models were adorned in semi precious jewels that complemented the colourful designs.

Andre Sorino: Celebrity Designer Andre Soriano’s collection, ‘The Duchess & Duke,’ is a triumphant testament to his vision and fashion interpretation, drawing inspiration from old Hollywood glamour and tailored for contemporary women and men.

What sets Soriano apart is his ingenious collaboration with the award winning artist Madame Yanbo Huang, recipient of the prestigious Award of Excellence at the 2023 ArtExpo New York.

This collection will made its grand debut as the finale accompanied by the celebrated tenor Sergi Carreras and internationally known lyrical coloratura-soprano, Dr. Sarah Zhai Strauss.

Pimpa Paris: Pimpa Paris showcased in February 2023 with House of iKons and received several accolades. This brand was seen in British Vogue and Harpers Bazaar. From their success with House of iKons Fashion Week London, this designer showcased at New York fashion Week 9th September with House of iKons USA partner ‘The Fashion Life Tour’. Both producers working together bringing the world of fashion together. Highlighting how fashion show producers can work together to support fashion brands. Pimpa Paris will be returning to London’s Runway in 2024.

House of iKons will be celebrating its 10 year Anniversary in 2024. Bringing more designers from around the world, under one roof, with some big surprises for their guests and designers.

The CEO of the Company Savita Kaye was honoured to receive a prestigious award from the Government of Thailand on behalf of Her Majesty Queen Sirkit of Thailand.

In the Kingdom of Thailand exists a dedicated government department commissioned by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. The ongoing project has been going for eighteen years and was established to let the world know of the very high-quality silk being produced by Thai farmers through the cultivation of the prized silkworm. Purpose To educate all interested parties on the history and work of all involved groups and individuals including sericulture farmers, private silk weavers, researchers, students and thus assist in promoting the high-end silk products associated with The Royal Peacock Emblem (logo)* thus providing sustainability and hence stability for the industry. *The Royal Peacock Emblem was adopted by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit to represent the beauty and very high quality of the end products being manufactured by the highly skilled craftsmen and craftswomen of Thailand.

The CEO stated “I am honoured to be the Royal Thai Silk Ambassador for the Government of Thailand and on behalf of Her Majesty Queen Sirkit of Thailand, and will be supporting this amazing project which we at House of iKons Fashion Week London will celebrate long side our 10th Anniversary 2024.”

Sponsored by Girl Meets Brush & The Fashion Life Tour.

Segment One Show

1. Grand Opening: Jhay Layson

2. CLC Couture

3. Fantasma

4. Grand Finale: Love Collection

Segment Two Show

1. Grand Opening: Celebration of Thai Arts & Culture by Bangkok Event Management Co Ltd

2. Kat Couture

3. D’BPHOR represented by The Fashion Life Tour

4. Jennifer Younger

5. La Petite Wardrobe

6. Hafanana represented by The Fashion Life Tour

7. Postcode Fashion

8. Anvi Couture represented by The Fashion Life Tour

9. AU10TIC

10. Grand Finale: Stephan Russell

Segment Three Show

1. Grand Opening: Zaira Christa

2. TSafari

3. Wanda Beauchamp

4. Perry Jones represented by The Fashion Life Tour

5. TAMTA

6. Saima Chaudhry represented by The Fashion Life Tour

7. Adrianna Ostrowska

8. TUVZA represented by B20 Events

9. Shameless Opinion represented by The Fashion Life Tour

10. Grand Finale: Andre Soriano

