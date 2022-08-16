House of Ikons Fashion Week London September 2022

HoI Fashion Week London live shows have pulled in over 1,000 people per day in attendance, with private clients, buyers, department stores and boutiques, also in attendance high net worth guests.

Their designers have platformed world wide, and working with celebrities such as Jlo, Katy Perry, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and many more which can be seen on their social media and various press. Designers have also been selected from the shows to be wardrobe design for feature films.

Designers and creatives from around the WORLD we will truly be ‘Uniting the World of Creativity’ under ONE roof. Highlighting: beauty, creativity, art and diversity. Overcoming the current global obstacles FASHION CAN’T BE STOPPED, FASHION CAN NEVER BE STOPPED!

The Fashion House has always taken great pride of offering opportunities to all creatives from all backgrounds and all ages from around the world upon their platform.

This upcoming season the show continues to celebrate beauty and diversity on their platform of models of all AGES, SHAPE, HEIGHT, BACKGROUNDS from around the WORLD! Setting the STANDARD as market LEADERS not followers! The event will be held at the Leonardo Royal St Pauls London hotel in the heart of the City of London on Saturday 17th September 2022.

HoI Fashion Week London will continue to be the innovative voice for creatives so that they can be HEARD and SEEN!

HoI Fashion Week London will be bringing a new and exciting concept to FASHION this up coming season. Joining forces with LIBERTÉ INTERNATIONAL (LI) a UK based agency managing the full lifecycle of your Digital Portfolio. Our services include consultations, planning, design and the launch of products such as; NFTs & WEARABLE designs and collections, Virtual Real Estate, Avatars, Virtual Concerts, Shows and Events on the Metaverse, including Digital Asset Management and a roadmap to your very own Crypto Coins & Currency. Their clients range from world-renowned Celebrities to world-class Sports Athletes to empowering Influencers to the most prestigious Fashion and household Brands across the world. The House of iKons branding will be used exclusively with LIBERTÉ INTERNATIONAL (LI).

With new and emerging designers, performances and VIRTUAL experiences, HoI Fashion Week London will be bringing guests to a whole new fashion EXPERIENCE.

HoI Fashion Week London maintains their position as one of the top 6 brands Innovative Voices in The Fashion World on Wiki Vid. Which is which this platform stands for. Highlighting beauty, creativity from around the world pushing the boundaries that fashion, art and creativity is for everyone regardless of colour, ethnic origin, religious beliefs, size, age and sexual orientation and continues to showcase their creatives and shake the pillars of the fashion industry as the Innovative Voices of Fashion.

This season the grand opening of the show is a brand supported by the Thai Royal Family – ICHKA.

For more than 9 decades, Queen Sirikit, (aka Her Majesty the Queen Rama 9), has provided opportunity through supplementary occupations to households throughout Thailand in order to preserve the arts and culture of Thailand. The controversial growing of hemp under strict government control has recently been permitted after successful trials with a view to benefitting the economy through increased commerce. Hemp is now successfully integrated into many products with an emphasis on arts, crafts and fashion products. Queen Sirikit has been a strong advocator of women’s fashion and has championed the cultivation of Thai silk throughout her reign. She is role model for all Thai women and as a result has brought about the empowerment of Thai women in the 21st Century.

Link between the brand and Queen Sirikit is that she is a strong advocate of integrating hemp (same as she has for Thai Silk) into cultural products, including fashion. This has enabled brands such as Tirawat’s of ICHKA to exist for the betterment of the Thai economy and Thai people.

The event is Sponsored by: The Fashion Life Tour & Girl Meets Brush

Networking & Exhibition Starts from 12.20pm till 8.00pm:

1. Liberte International

2. Love Collection

3. VIP 360

4. Pen Buddies

5. Suzi Buki

6. Gelena Gil – Beauty and Aesthetics

7. ICHKA

8. Girl Meets Brush

Fashion Show:

Segment ONE 2.00pm

Music Performance – Xaver Schull

1. GRAND OPENING: ICHKA

2. Love Collection

3. Phor Popes represented by The Fashion Life Tour

4. BC Munich

5. Marcel of London

6. Adriana Ostrowska

Music Performance- Young Athena

7. Viviene Tsai

8. Drisha’s Closet represented by The Fashion Life Tour

9. CLC Couture

10. Fashion Disorder represented by The Fashion Life Tour

11. Grindei Denisa

12. GRAND FINALE: Stormy Weather represented by The Fashion Life Tour

Fashion Show

Segment TWO 5.00pm

Music Performance – Xaver Schull

1. GRAND OPENING: Chavez

2. Jhay Layson

3. Black Sugar

4. House of Holden represented by The Fashion Life Tour

5. Sonata Kaminske

6. Shameless represented by The Fashion Life Tour

Music Performance – PHE PHE

7. Adriana Ostrowska

8. Dorcas Couture represented by The Fashion Life Tour

9. Chantwa

10. Joyce Penas Pilarsky

11. Active Kids

12. GRAND FINALE: Suzi Buki

##

Learn More

Tickets

@hoifashionweeklondon

With love,

FWO