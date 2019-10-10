Honor NYC presented its Fall/Winter 2020 Bridal collection

HONOR is a product of the diverse background and singular vision of president and head designer, Giovanna Randall. An opera singer turned premedical student turned women’s wear designer, Giovanna trained at FIT before interning at C’N’C Costume National in Milan.

Giovanna named HONOR after her own adored sister, and her concept for the brand is infused with a heritage of fearless women, past and present. Since its inception in 2010, HONOR has been lauded by the press and has graced inspiring women including Kirsten Dunst, Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, and Alexa Chung. Giovanna has established the brand’s identity through feminine silhouettes, intricate detailing and extraordinary fabrics.



Photos: Rachel Brennecke

Core to HONOR’s mission is a dedication to bringing industry back to Manhattan’s historic garment district, respect for the art of garment making, and fair treatment of the skilled artisans who create them. HONOR garments are developed and produced exclusively in New York City and can be experienced at the HONOR showroom, online at www.honornyc.com and at specialty retailers worldwide.

