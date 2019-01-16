Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter Is Under Way

Six Local Designer Labels Showcased at FASHIONALLY Parades

The 50th edition of HKTDC Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2019 kicked off yesterday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The four-day show (14-17 Jan), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), features four fashion parades presented by six budding local designer labels.

FASHIONALLY Collection #13, staged yesterday, showcased the latest collections from three Hong Kong designers: Yeung Chin (brand name: YEUNG CHIN), Jane Ng (brand name: phenotypsetter) and Alee Lee (brand name: ALEE LEE). The designers, who all studied at the Alternatif Fashion Workshop in Hong Kong, presented a freewheeling and eclectic show.

The FASHIONALLY Presentations, staged yesterday and today by Hong Kong fashion website FASHIONALLY.com, showcased the design concepts and 2019 Fall/Winter collections of three local designers: Arto Wong (brand name: ARTO.), Jason Lee (brand name: YMDH) and Carrie Kwok (brand name: CAR|2IE). Unlike conventional runway parades, these three presentations featured the designers’ works in the form of a story told against the backdrop of a theatre-like stage. The stage design, props and story sequence, all carefully orchestrated by the designers, created a unique and stimulating experience for the audience and buyers alike.

