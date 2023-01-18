Come to see and to be seen as the award-winning hiTechMODA returns to New York Fashion Week this February 10th and 11th at the elegant and famous Gotham Hall in Midtown Manhattan! You’ll experience some of the best in fashion design with internationally renowned artists who have dressed the stars, to up-and-coming young designers who are already making waves on the scene while still in school!

Experience a live runway show where you can almost touch the models as they walk the uniquely designed catwalk with a distinct choreography, and be mesmerized by the international performers including a special guest violinist virtuoso all the way to our show from Ukraine.

You will be stunned by hiTechMODA’s Fashion, Red Carpet, Paparazzi, the media, the music, and the stunning visuals!

Performances by:

Ukrainian violinist and singer Assia Ahhatt performing with Ukrainian National Philharmonic. Assia has successfully combined her singing and songwriting talents into a skyrocketing musical juggernaut; having appeared on stage with iconic performers including: Robert Plant, Mark Knopfler, Jean-Luc Ponty, and Pierre Blanchard.

Team Legend Voice Finalist Carolina Rial

Verified LA Singer with 117k followers and new hit song “this is your night “ streaming around the World Sasha Anne

LA Singer Awarded Best Emerging Artist Ava Breeze

New Yorker Angelina Stanek

Friday 11:00 AM

Dedicated to the fashions and styles of the largest country in South Asia, India Fashion Week features exciting collections from some of the best Indian Designers who combine modern flair with traditional sari, shermani, and more. Come for the colorful, rich fabrics and embellishments and be amazed.



India NYFW

India NYFW – Anvi Couture

India NYFW – Naari Designer Studios by Anusha o India NYFW – Priyal Doshi Couture

India NYFW – Randhawa Brands

India NYFW – The Tradition Oitijhyp

India NYFW – Vastra

India NYFW – Aattires by Baishali Kumar

Friday 1:00 PM

Pageantry and Fashion go together like ice cream and apple pie. For this show, we’ve done a first for hiTechMODA, we are specifically highlighting the styles of pageantry with a Special Runway for Pageant Competitors. This Showcase includes pageant fashion powerhouses such as Marc Defang and the award-winning social media outlet PageantLIVE.

Alfords Bridal and Eveningwear. Courtney Alford launched Alfords Bridal in 2022. Her bridal line was designed to merge fashion with a price point most brides can afford. In 2023, Alfords Bridal is launching a new pageantry gown line with custom handmade evening gowns. The mission behind Alfords is to provide one-of-a-kind pieces that accommodate every budget. www.alfords.studio @alfordsbridal

Gloria Arias’s – Georgia’s Best and Brightest is a Pageant System from the south! Southern Belle beauty queens walk the runway.

Marc Defang, pageant royalty, brings his latest Pageant Fun Fashion to the runway, featuring models from multiple pageant systems. www.marcdefang.com @marcdefang

PageantLIVE is an award-winning media outlet focused on pageantry and the pageant industry. Their mission is to provide unbiased exposure to local, state, national, and international pageant events and issues with positive and reaffirming coverage through media, social media, on-location coverage, and live broadcasts. PageantLive features pageant royalty from around the world this season on the runway. www.pageantlive.com @pageantlive

Friday 3:00 PM

Whether you’re interested in fashions for everyone from kids and teens to adults, unique artistic designs from around the globe, or fashion from the minds of up-and-coming young designers, influencers and actresses Lyla and Peyton Wesson, stepping out in their first hiTechMODA NYFW show, this showcase has it all.



Alegre De Pilipinas LLC is the product of two powerful women. Janice Delima Tentler a Filipino-American who lives in Chicago, USA. Janice is from Albuera, Leyte Philippines. She is an influencer, model, vocalist, and entrepreneur. Tara Macias is the CEO and Owner of MSY Marketing Solutions. She was a public personality on a Philippines Reality TV show and was a top 10 competitor of Survivor. Norman Acuba is a Cavite-based Fashion designer who is originally from Albay. He graduated from the Fashion Institute of the Philippines and is the designer of Fashion Artists Philippines. @TaraMaciasSy @JaniceDelimaTentler@AlegreDePilipinasLLC

Camellia Couture. Designer Debbie Holden is a British self-taught fashion designer who has been designing and creating for over eight years. Her main clients are children and young adults, but she loves designing for everyone. @Camellia.Couture

Charjean Couture. Fashion Designer, lover of anything that sparkles and shines, and coffee, Katie Davis designs couture clothing for the everyday girl and woman. Her journey through pageantry lead her to design clothing as it was difficult to find clothing for her age. Charjeancouture.com @CharjeanCouture

Kayzie Couture, offers timeless and fashion-forward pieces inspired by everyday beauty. @kaziecouture

LP Couture designers Lyla and Peyton Wesson are entrepreneurial-minded tweens from Oxford, Alabama. They created LP to empower girls to be their “own girl boss.” As girls, we are taught to be kind and nice, but we also want girls to be leaders with confidence and the courage to do anything they set their minds to. www.shopwessongirls.com @Lylawesson @peytonwesson

Neal’s Ensembles, Currently residing in West Virginia, the designer creates a brand from fabric and soft materials imported from her native country of Bislig City Province of the Philippines of Mindana. She is also a Vlogger, a Youtuber and an influencer on Instagram and TikTok. www.Neal’s Collection.com

Lorraine Ortiz. Puerto Rican businesswoman with more than ten years of experience as a Fashion Designer and creator of the brand for girls “Loretta by Lorraine” @lorraineortizflors

Willow Bean Studio. We don’t just design dresses. We create heirlooms, experiences, dreams, and memories. Your daughter’s dress is just the beginning www.willowbeanstudio.com @willowbeanstudio

Friday 5:00 PM

This International Matinee features some incredible environmentally friendly fashions as part of our ReGen Runway. With some amazing design talent from Puerto Rico, Australia, and Venezuela, you’ll be impressed by the unique workmanship and material used to create these collections. Take a trip around the world without leaving Gotham Hall.

Be’l Bla’k Couture Ltd, Dr. La’tifah Qawishabazz is the CEO of Be’l Bla’k Couture Ltd. in Chicago, IL. La’Tifah, bears the title of Head Designer as well, and, in this stand, she performs every facet of the launch process, from concept and construction involvement to merchandise control. LáTifah continues to push her brand forward with an editorial in Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam in 2022 and several Magazines online. In April 2020, La’Tifah started a Model Management Firm called Èvolutionarè Management, and although her recent success is clear, she has no intention of slowing down, She continues to push forward into making her dream of “THE HOUSE OF NWÀN” a reality with the expanding of her signature clothing label to include several other product lines by 2022. www.belblakcouture.com @belblakceo

Norma Nazario is a Fashion Designer from Puerto Rico creating fresh, fun fashions for all ages. @norma_nnazario_designer

Randhawa Brands, Turning your dreams into reality at Randhawa brands is at the core of our self-belief. They realize their success through self-determination and orchestrated strategy. Randhawa Brands are at the forefront of creating innovative designs, attaining trusted brand recognition by the Fashion Industry. @randhawabrands2022

Belle Le Chic. The Home of Beautiful and Elegant Gowns for the Modern Woman. www.bellelechic.com @bellelechic

Marc Defang – Adult Fun Fashion. Catch the latest in adult fun fashion from Marc Defang, a native New Yorker and head designer of Marc Defang New York, is an acclaimed fashion designer with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. He is trained in Fashion Design and Merchandising at the Fashion Institute of Technology and Berkeley College in New York City. Marc Defang is a talented and creative individual who previously worked at Issac Mizrahi, Ann Taylor, and Jockey. At 31, he was appointed CEO of a publicly listed company in Asia. Marc Defang serves a community of accomplished women in the fashion, pageant, and entertainment industries. His sponsorships and donations through numerous non-profit organizations have impacted the lives of many less fortunate girls. www.marcdefang.com @marcdefang

RasaNari. Clothing and Jewelry Brand – RasaNari, and just as the name suggests, it stands for the essence of a woman! Exquisite and unique semi-precious jewelry styled with curated fusion clothing. @ rasanari_essenceofawoman

Carlos Benguigui. Carlos Benguigui was born in Melilla, Spain. He lives and works in Venezuela designing men’s and women’s fashion. His proposals mix the classic with the avant-garde, amalgamating with international trends and his style, placing everything that makes his particular seal. @Carlosbenguigui

Friday 7:00 PM – Exclusive Haute Couture

With our special Guest VIP Model Miss Universe Nicaragua 2022 gracing the runway, this collection of couture is going to WOW you! Fashion design is an art, and the designers showcased on this runway are masters of their craft. This show is going to be ‘Haute’!

by Vel. Vel Yurchenkoopened the name brand “by Vel” four years ago. Before launching the brand, Vel created a brand named Bijouterie. The Bijouterie brand has been transformed into unusual dresses with many stones and other decorations. Today the brand “by Vel” is a well-known Ukrainian brand, not only in Ukraine but also in Europe. Collection “Vel” – always surprises, changes, and grows. https://www.by-vel.com @by_vel

NanaLola Couture. NanaLola Couture is a brand that draws a new vision on classic lines. NanaLola Couture not only states that its line is for diversity and inclusion but shows it during photoshoots, television, radio, interviews, magazines, and fashion shows. NanaLola Couture designs bespoke garments that meet her client’s needs and wants while at the same time using sustainable materials. Designer Monica Jones uses NanaLola Couture to show that you do not need to fit into society’s mold and accept yourself for who you are. “Elevate Your Style, Elevate Your Life.” www.nanalolacouture.com @nanalolacouture

Marc Defang Couture. The best from Marc Defang. www.marcdefang.com @marcdefang

Alonso Máximo is a fashion designer whose great passion, love, and dedication have led him to continue working for his dreams. Alonso has been dedicated to his passion for design for a decade. While it has not been easy, his achievements are many, including his designs in Miss Universe, one of the most important beauty pageants in the world, and going to West New York Fashion Week, where he also dressed the group La Energía Norteña.

Saturday 10:00 AM

Fashion knows no age, and nothing is as inspiring as watching young models as they develop their love of fashion. Start your day with little Fashionistas as young as four years old walking the runway in the designs of these designers. Young though they be, these little fashionistas can be quite influential, as we see with special guest model Madonna Akhtar, a model, actress, and dancer recognized as the best ballroom dancer of her age in America.

Archie Brown Designs. Utah-based Business Owner and Fashion Designer Archie Brown presents Archie Brown Designs Collection. Her creations are created with diversity in mind where everyone and anyone will be able to wear her dresses, she specializes in unique interview dresses she likes to do rich colors that will pop on any occasion, she recently added a new line of Illuminated Dresses and also, she is fascinated with transformation dresses. Her goal in creating dresses is to bring out the beauty of the person wearing the dress by pairing them with the right color and design. Every dress Archie Brown designs is created with love and passion. If you want to know more about Archie Brown , visit www.archiebrowndesigns.com @archiebrowndesigns

Nita Belles Closet. Jen Hajtovik is Nita Belle’s Closet’s designer, owner, and seamstress. In 2016. Jen started designing for her daughters’ pageant competitions. That grew into runway fashion designing over the past six years. The neon lights of Hong Kong inspired this popular collection for this designer, who returns season after season to show with hiTechMODA. @nitabellescloset

EiffelBleu Boutique. A Florida-based boutique that specializes in unique and fun children’s designs. @eiffelbleuboutique FB

Marc Defang – Kids Fun Fashion. Marc Defang presents kids fun fashion. www.marcdefang.com @marcdefang

Saturday 1:00 PM

A little bit of everything, this runway will show off some of the amazing ready-to-wear, custom, and made-to-measure staples you’ll want to be seen in every day.

Steadfast Designs. A designer with a heart, Grace Brucal uses her platform to promote and feature designers from her home country of the Philippines. www.Steadfastcreativearts.com

Marc Defang – Kids Evening Gowns. Marc Defang presents kids evening gowns. www.marcdefang.com @marcdefang

Regina’s Couture. Regina’s Couture, by designer Alicia Monje, of Hispanic heritage, will display looks of elegance and enticing beauty. The brand of designer Alicia Jonje launched in 1989 and is now known nationwide for her elite custom designs. @reginascoutureanddesigns

Saturday 3:00 PM –

A runway for all, and an opportunity to experience the future of fashion! Lyla and Peyton Wesson, young tween Influencers and Actresses, will be featuring their new fashion line, as well as Paaie’s young teen designers who turned opportunity into a successful clothing and jewelry brand.

Bibianè. Tohan Bibiané is a multi-published bespoke designer based in Houston, Texas. She delved into the fashion world about ten years ago, and her love for detail and luxury textured fabrics has given rise to Bibianè. Her work primarily features formal, bridal, and runway couture in luxury fabrics and couture craftsmanship. www.tohanbibiane.com @tohanbibiane

Blaque Barbie Boutique. Luxury Fashion Brand bringing you the latest women’s fashions, Blaque Barbie Boutique dresses you for every occasion in your social Calendar as we carry an assortment of clothing from casual daily wear to beautiful evening gowns for a special evening. We love to keep it Chic and Iconic at an affordable price! BlaqueBarbieColtureOk.com @ BlaqueBarbieBoutique

Sonal Couture. Designer Sonal Dua is an influence and beauty queen whose couture line deals in clothing and jewelry and is based in North Carolina. They specialize in pageant western dresses, fusion drape looks, sarees, ethnic wear, and kids’ dresses. https://sonalcouture.com

Paaie. In the summer of 2018, two students (middle schoolers at the time, now high schoolers) were given a task, turning $10,000 into $15,000. After days of brainstorming, they decided to open their jewelry brand. They now carry men’s clothing, kids’ clothing, religious products, gift items, wedding favors, bridal jewelry, jewelry for every occasion, suits, saree, and other dresses for women. They are working with manufacturers across the globe to provide their customers with the best designs and quality. This is Paaie.

Saturday 5:00 PM

An amazing collection of traditional and modern styles will be showcased on this runway, with internationally renowned designers who have dressed the stars. And it will all be seen in the greatest fashion show venue in the history of New York, Gotham Hall!

Heritage India Fashion. Prashant Goyal has a team of expert tailors, fabric supplies, and embroidery artisans that create unique one-of-a-kind pieces. Over his career, Prashant Goyal has collected particular fabrics, such as an 18th-century silk fabric that has gold and silver work. Prashant Goyal has worked in Bollywood and Hollywood, designing pieces for big movie stars like Julia Roberts in Eat Pray Love. Heritage India Fashion has been published in countless international media and awarded the Fashion Indian Clothing but United Nations New York. https://heritage-india-fashion.myshopify.com/ @prashantgoyalcouture

Tara Gems Galore. With immense love for designing, Designer Anjali Tara curated unique and different styles. From traditional Indian wear to Indo-western dresses, everything is unique and classy! www.taragemsgalorellc.com @TaraGemsGalore

Me By Lee. Alishia Lee is an American fashion designer and Me By Lee Custom Designs founder. After learning how to upcycle clothing as a teen, she began creating clothes by hand for friends and family. In 2018, she founded Me By Lee Boutique, specializing in one-of-a-kind and small-batch designs. Alishia’s designs range from everyday wear to theatrical couture pieces. Her fashions have been featured on runways, film, tv, and print across the globe. Alishia uses Ankara fabric and other sustainable materials in her collections. Alishia also gives back to the community by hosting sip-and-sew events where sewing enthusiasts of all skill levels can learn how to make their custom pieces. www.Mebylee.com @Me_By_Lee

Marc Defang presents adult fashion. www.marcdefang.com @marcdefang

Latoya’s Family Shopping Center. Latoya’s Family Shopping Therapy takes a therapeutic approach in all services and products. EACH COLOR HAS ITS OWN MEANING. What Is Your Clothing Color Saying? Set your mood on purpose through the color you choose. Custom Made Clothing Jus For You. You Shall Not Want. https://latoyasfamilyshoppingtherapy.business.site/

Saturday 7:00 PM

Designs with influences from Puerto Rico, the Philippines, India, and the United States come together to create a vibrant show, closing NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9. New Yorker Influencers Trish Bhat, Roopshee Kesarwani, Rashi Chopra, with Liubov Berezhna, Influencer, actress, and model Richard Ungab, Actor, Shima Shyna, a former Louis Vuitton model, and Marivel Sunny Cooper, renowned businesswoman and influencer will grace the catwalk during this show.

Madame VIP Plus Boutique Boutique with wedding dresses, formal and casual. Come and be part of the plus girls with style.

VanderRose. Sarah Navarre is a fine art/portrait photographer and founder of the brand VanderRose, which includes photography and custom-designed gowns used in photography and special events. She fuels her vivid imagination and endless creativity by finding inspiration in myths, fairy tales, nature, and the human experience. @vanderrose_gowns

WEBB by Derrick Webb. Webb By Derrick Webb is a fashion brand that designs high-end casual luxury clothing and special occasion apparel. He created WEBB by Derrick Webb to provide high-end lifestyle services and luxurious apparel for his customers. https://webbbyderrickwebb.bigcartel.com/ @derrick_webb_ceo

ouse of MUSA Presents Carl Andrada. Carmelo Andrada Jr, was born and raised in Ivisan, Capiz in the Philippines. He got a degree in Psychology at Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Manila. After that, Carl was a Visual Merchandising Manager of the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for nine years, working with popular international fashion brands such as Topshop/Topman, River Island, Debenhams, Oasis, and Liz Claiborne, to name a few. In 2009 he settled in sunny California, and worked in different jobs while, on his spare time learning how to sew and design. In 2015, he joined the Metropolitan Fashion Week Costume Design Competition. International beauty queens from the Philippines , Suriname, Zambia, Mauritius , Seychelles and the USA, have worn his designs in major International pageants such as Miss Universe. Based in Los Angeles, he is known in the Filipino community for his elaborate dresses, specifically, Philippine-inspired costumes using unconventional, indigenous, a natural materials from the Philippines, as well as very unique and avant-garde headpieces. He is the Filipino American Cancer Care Ambassador and Musa Ambassador (Musa fabric is a handwoven fabric made from banana fiber by the People Deprived of liberty of Davao Oriental Provincial Jail) in the USA and has been creating costumes and ready-to-wear Musa dresses for his clients and collection. @ carl.andrada

House of MUSA Presents Jean Pioso. Jean Pioso is from San Diego, a full-time military social worker, a US military Ombudsman, manager of son’s book series: LANDON The Superhero of the Worlds, A Race to Save the Human Race, and Dracus, a painter, designer, and a military wife. She is always advocating for self-care and self-love and always wants to inspire and motivate people through her designs. @ jean_amour_couture

Mitch Desunia. CEO and Proprietor Mitch Desunia’s love for fashion was evident even in her early years. Growing up in a house along the shore, Mitch enjoys drawing faces and dresses in the sand along the beach after school, making sure to draw fast so that she could finish it before the waves came to erase them, but this knack for drawing paved the way for the business savvy eight-year-old when she started selling the paper dolls and dresses she created for his classmates and friends. https://mitchdesunia.com/ @ iammitchdesunia

