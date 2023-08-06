hiTechMODA Orlando Season 3

The fashion event in Orlando had a stunning debut with Orlando Swim Week and hiTechMODA Orlando’s Season 3. The demand for the event was overwhelming, leading hiTechMODA to return to Orlando for another successful season. The events took place over two days, captivating a sold-out audience.

The fashion runway was held at the Verandah Room in the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, elevating the event’s atmosphere and adding a touch of luxury. The production of the event was overseen by the award-winning international producer, PS Privette, ensuring a seamless and professional showcase of fashion.

The designers and models featured in the event represented a diverse range of talent, including local, national, and international individuals. This inclusivity highlights hiTechMODA’s commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new trends in the fashion industry. The event serves as a platform for both established and emerging designers, nurturing talent and fostering creativity.

The success of these fashion events contributes to the thriving Orlando fashion scene. hiTechMODA plays a significant role in paving the way for innovative and creative expressions of style, fostering a vibrant and dynamic fashion community within the city.

With each season, the event continues to amaze and inspire, showcasing the latest trends and celebrating the talent of designers and models. The future of the Orlando fashion scene looks promising with hiTechMODA at the forefront, driving innovation and shaping the

industry.

The showcasing designers:

3:00 pm Fashion Show

NonPareil Institute (Special Segment)

PATHWAYS TO EMPLOYMENT FOR ADULTS WITH AUTISM

Technical training at nonPareil is aimed toward work readiness.

https://npusa.org/locations/orlando/

House of STL

www.hitechmoda.com

@hitechmoda.com

Gloria Arias Best and Brightest

https://www.missgeorgia.net/miss-savannah-miss-coastal-empire-miss-e

misscoastalempire@gmail.com

Elsa Fairy Dresses

@elsa.fairydresss elsa.fairy dresses

Fierce & Flawless

fierceandflawless.com.au

@fierceandflawlesscouture

Nita Belle’s Closet

nitabellescloset@yahoo.com

@nitabellescloset

5 pm Fashion Show

By Sarasty

https://bysarasty.com

@bysarasty

Stamos Bien

@stamosbien

www.Stamos-bien.com

Regina’s Couture

@reginascoutureanddesigns

Gloria Arias Best and Brightest

https://www.missgeorgia.net/miss-savannah-miss-coastal-empire-miss-e

Pageant Live

@pageant_live

Nita Bella’s Closet

nitabellescloset@yahoo.com

@nitabellescloset

Paaie

https://www.paaie.com/

@paaiellc

Melanie Caballero Couture

@Melanie Caballero

7:00

House of STL

www.hitechmoda.com

@hitechmoda.com

Madam VIP Plus Boutique

@madamevipplusboutique

Blaque Barbie Boutique

@shopblaquebarbieboutique

Jossie Medina Moda

@jossie_medina_moda

Carma

Carmabydeniacarmona.com

@carmabydeniacarmona

Mitch DeSunia

@iammitchdesunia

Experience Fashion with hiTechMODA:

New York Fashion Week

Experience spectacular designer fashion shows featuring National and International talent, catering to various aesthetics and visions. hiTechMODA shows are par excellence, professionally produced events providing an opportunity to sponsors, designers, and models looking to showcase their companies, collections, and talent on the runway during NYFW. From couture to our Slow Sustainable Runway and everything between, we offer a variety of shows so that each designer can reach their target market.

NYFW Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/nyfw-hitechmoda-season-10-2323249

NYFW Experience

Gold Tier (contact opportunity@hitechmoda.com)

Personalized professional photoshoot in Gotham Hall

Backstage supervised tour/walkthrough

2 VIP tickets to our afterparty

Guarantee feature on a billboard in NYC

hiTechMODA official merchandise

Walk in, and the designer in an exclusive fashion show as a VIP model with your name

included on Getty Images

2 VIP tickets to Fashion Show

Silver Tier (contact opportunity@hitechmoda.com)

hiTechMODA official merchandise

2 VIP tickets to our afterparty

Walk in, and the designer in an exclusive fashion show as a VIP model with your name

included on Getty Images

Backstage supervised tour/walkthrough

2 VIP tickets to Fashion Show

Bronze Tier (contact opportunity@hitechmoda.com)

hiTechMODA official merchandise

Backstage supervised tour/walkthrough

2 VIP tickets to our afterparty

LIMITED SPOTS AVAILABLE FOR DESIGNERS

About hiTechMODA

hiTechMODA is an award-winning fashion show producing its 10th NYFW this coming September 2023, with a high-profile stage to maximize exposure for its sponsors, designers, stylists, and models. They aim to inspire, empower, discover, and encourage fashion talent worldwide by providing a professional, affordable runway with high-quality production at a stateof-the-art venue. NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10, September 2023, will be their 18th production, and Paris hiTechMODA Season 2 (September 2023) will be their 19th production and the third international event. hiTechMODA International Producer PS Privette is an award-winning producerwith over 18 years of experience in industry production and ten years in fashion production. Her diverse professional career experiences have allowed her to adapt and excel in many industries. With a keen understanding of the latest trends and the ability to keep the company agile, she can stay ahead of the status quo and lead the company to the forefront of the industry. An American disabled veteran, PS Privette served 20 years in the United States Coast Guard. She gained extension experience in the industry by successfully guiding her daughter to become a successful professional New York City model.

