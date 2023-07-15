High Seas 23’ Envelops Miami Swim Week in a Unique Aroma

Gas.tronomy Magazine and Highest on the Runway, known for their unprecedented move of introducing green indulgence on the runway, hosted the groundbreaking “High Seas ’23” Runway Show on July 11th, 2023 at the plush Marseilles Hotel. The evening saw a gathering of influential designers, trendsetters, and industry bigwigs for a night to remember.

Photography by Monica Molto (IG: @moltosphotography) Alejo LP (IG: @alejolp_)

Video by Danny Ortiz Photo (IG: @dannyortizphoto) Frankie Cordoba (IG: @foulsterr)

Full Fledged Icon (IG: @fullfledgedicon)

Directed by Gas.tronomy’s founder, CRISP (IG: @bycrisp__), “High Seas ‘23” aimed to revolutionize Miami Swim Week with the community of green enthusiasts. The fashion spectacle joined forces with Baked Foodiez (@bakedfoodiez), The Herb Lab, and Cozy Caro Events (@thecozycaro) to craft a one-of-a-kind green lifestyle meets high fashion event.

“High Seas ‘23” was proud to collaborate with highly regarded sponsors Trulieve, MUV, JAMS by Curaleaf, South Tip Hemp, and Jungle Boys, all sharing the ambition of pushing the limits of green lifestyle fashion. The show caught the attention of a discerning crowd, comprising industry insiders, fashion aficionados, celebrities, influencers, and media reps.



High Seas 23’

The show embarked attendees on a thrilling journey, blending 420 chic aesthetics with the latest fashion wave. Drawing inspiration from the expansive oceans and the appeal of seafaring life, the runway show aspires to shatter conventional constraints. The show handpicked the finest Miami resort and swim designers, including Novados Swim (IG: @novadosswim), Katharine Story (IG: @katharinestoryofficial), Bravo x Romeo (IG: @bravoxromeo), Swim! by Brother Junior (IG:@swimbrjr) , Angelique Miami (IG: @angelique_miami), and By Crisp Shop (IG:@bycrispshop). Models graced a runway set with plants from South Tip Hemp (@southtiphemp), with orange blossom Cushy Cones (@cushycones). Stunning hairstyles, inspired by marine creatures, were designed and led by Latto Method (IG: @lattomethod https://www.lattomethod.com ) and assisted by Ms. Bre (IG: @beautybybr3).

Models’ complexions radiated, appearing sun-kissed with makeup led by Brazil Raine (IG & TT: @brazil.raine https://www.brazilraine.com) and Michelle Venta (IG: @skinforwardartistry https://www.skinforwardartistry.com).

The final splendid touch was the accessories that added glamour and caught everyone’s eye. Seashells and Citrus Earrings were provided by Baked Gear (IG: @bakedgearllc) along with exclusive necklaces and bracelets from Ojos De Gitana (IG: @_ojodegitana).

Styling was done by Havana Othon (IG: @createdbyhvn) and Genesis Curbelo (IG: @genesiscurve). Production was assisted by Fransis Chicote (IG: @fransis_chicote).

Gas.tronomy Magazine extends an invitation to all fashion lovers and green lifestyle professionals to join them on this transformative voyage. For additional information, press accreditation, or interview requests, please reach out to CRISP, Cristina Plinio at info.gastronomymedia@gmail.com or visit IG: @gas.tronomy http://www.gastronomy.media.

