Hellessy Presents the Spring/Summer 2024 Collection in New York During NYFW

Sylvie Millstein presents the HELLESSY Spring Summer 2024 collection.

Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Emma Jade Morrison and shot by Stefano Ortega, the HELLESSY woman enters a new dawn – Sylvie Millstein takes a more textural approach with hand crochet in ultra feminine silhouettes or applied on luxe cottons. Denim gets the luxe treatment; be it ostrich feathers or crystals on bleached wash. Corsets with organza cage sleeves and off the shoulder bustiers serve as a staple in the brand’s repertoire.

This season the brand continues to collaborate with embroidery atelier Maison Hurel, where an embroidered butterfly appliqué moves across an apricot satin crepe and adorns cotton knits or a brick color utility twill minidress. In trademark HELLESSY style, a relaxed attitude is taken in the details.



Hellessy

Working with a woman owned, Brazilian factory – crochet knits are handmade and a true labor of love – some take over 30 hours to make. Whether in stripe or prints, in knit or poplin, full sets of separates make for the most of the collection – a stripe satin jacquard scarf-hat completes signature co-ord looks. A soft butterfly print on silk, hand painted in watercolor makes an appearance on an elevated evening dress and effortless suiting.

By wearing the SS24 collection, the HELLESSY woman gets noticed for all the right reasons – a delicate balance of femininity and edge – which makes Millstein’s muse feel memorable – embodying a whispered luxury.

