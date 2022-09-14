Hellessy Presents The Spring/Summer 2023 Collection In New York During NYFW

Sylvie Millstein presents the HELLESSY Spring / Summer 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week.

‘Urban Escapism’ is how Millstein describes the new collection of 27 looks, which celebrates a woman who is seductive and self assured and conveys her nonchalant style through her updated wardrobe of day-to-night pieces. From Cannes to Miami, from Tokyo to downtown New York, the spring / summer collection serves as the perfect wardrobe for the HELLESSY muse, the globetrotter woman, flaunting that urban-cool attire.

What more than palm leaves to announce summer – Millstein’s move to Miami inspired the most prominent motif of the line. Far from the holiday cliché, the palm tree embroidered crepe was developed, once again, with Maison Hurel Paris.

Sylvie Millstein

The palm embroidered crepe is applied in small touches to elevate men’s borrowed tailoring pieces such as the Cassius stripe cotton shirts with a single vermillion crepe sleeve or just paneled in the back of a crisp white poplin version. The couture crepe is also combined with light knitwear to create pure luxury staples: paneled with blush silk cashmere knit in the form of the Hester blazer-like wrap cardigan, or as the dramatic scarf-like shoulder straps of the Ida cable knit halter top.

Hero pieces of the collection are the Leander cargo trousers coming in an abstract palm leaf printed silk to be paired with knits or the Rupert silk blazer, meant to be worn for a day in the city or to an elegant evening dinner. With HELLESSY, it’s all in the details that create the signature style: shirts and blazers sleeves are ruched up for a ready-styled laid back yet glamorous look, that exude in-depth savoir-faire.

A palette of gold, emerald green and vermillion marries less saturated colors such as navy blue, blush and black for a collection with movement: dramatic shapes are seen on the Cressida short bubble dress in the palm embroidered vermillion crepe, and the Tullia bustier dress in palm embroidered green crepe with asymmetric ruffle is imagined for barefoot cocktail evenings on a sunroof. The signature and sculptural bustiers also make an appearance, in the form of the Pandora that features a seductive drape cascade over the shoulder, coming also in an elegant gold speckled faille. The same drape is seen on the show-stopping Ada gowns made of blush textured jacquard or black silk with palm leaves. The Araminta halter knit long dress with fringed scarf in azur blue is the elevated knit dress that is as dramatic as it is comfortable.

Millstein’s off-duty favorites include luxe knitwear and flattering denim silhouettes, signature to the brand and the perfect hybrids of day and evening wear. Denim is elevated with details of gold: splatters of gold paint and metallic fringe accents are sewn in to mimic a “drip” on the Ziggy jeans, or cascading from the Beatrix denim minidress hem, or the back of the Hicks front drape denim shirt. Hand embroidered pearl constellations complement the Coco cable cotton knits as well as the Kit boyfriend-style jeans.

With each collection, HELLESSY keeps celebrating a confident yet sexy woman, whose wardrobe reflects her lifestyle, attitude and individuality. The new HELLESSY mood is all about edgy femininity, whose style is sophisticated and never dull. Each HELLESSY piece is a future heirloom and a nod to the charisma of Millstein’s muse.

Learn More

@hellessy

hellessy.com

