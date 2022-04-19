Heads of State Hats Founder/Designer: Gwendolyn R. von Rahn

We’re Heads Of State Hats, a woman-founded, woman-owned modern made-to-order hat company based in Brooklyn, NY.



Gwendolyn R. von Rahn

Q: Please introduce yourself and your brand

Our brand is rooted in an entirely online custom hat design experience and was founded on a simple belief that everyone can look good in a hat, especially a hat that is custom-made for them. Offering bespoke handmade hats for men and women using the highest quality materials, Heads Of State Hats prioritizes sustainability and works with family-owned hat and wool manufacturers, as well as local artisans, to ensure every hat is ethically made entirely in the USA.

At the heart of Heads Of State Hats is the power of uniqueness, inclusivity, and affordability – ideals that founder (and fashion industry veteran by ways of Vogue, InStyle, and POPSUGAR) Gwendolyn R. von Rahn felt the fashion industry was lacking. Credited by POPSUGAR in 2021 as a must-have brand, and a constant favorite accessory among fashion editors, Heads Of State Hats brings attainable luxury through the vein of confidence to a new market of hat-wearing customers.

Q: Please tell us more about your brand: origin, when did you start, what inspired you to start

There is a saying that how a hat makes you feel is what a hat is all about, and that is exactly our intention behind launching Head Of State Hats. We are a modern e-commerce brand set out to instill confidence through the medium of a bespoke customized accessory. Simply put, we believe a hat can be a powerful vehicle in feeling the best about yourself.

We launched Heads Of State Hats in January 2021 in Brooklyn, NY. After years of being a (very) educated consumer in the hat space, Gwen struggled to find high-quality hats at a reasonable price. She was willing to pay a premium for the quality of a craftsman product but the hat market was only offering either cheaply made mass-manufactured options or custom hats at a $1000+ price point, which seemed egregiously out of touch. We started this brand because we fiercely believe hats can transform one’s attitude and that high-quality, customizable hats shouldn’t cost a fortune.

Q: Can you tell us more about an upcoming collection (materials used, inspiration)?

Our Heads Of State Hats collection is built entirely around high-quality accessories that create confidence and instill a feeling of power. Our focus is adding luxury to everyday essentials with a tailored, custom-made accessory. Every one of our hats is sustainably handmade with heavy-weighted organic wool that lends itself to a naturally structured fit that maintains its shape and won’t succumb to the dreaded hat “flop.” Every hat is 100% USA-made and is made-to-order based on the customer’s specification at our studio in New York City.

Q: Is it your first time showing during Fashion Week?

Yes, this is our debut show at Paris Fashion Week.

Q: If you would describe your brand in one sentence, what would that be?

We’re the modern made-to-order custom hat company based in Brooklyn, NY.

