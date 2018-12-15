Gurney’s Montauk Pop-Up in Bryant Park’s Winter Village

Every New Yorker’s favorite summer spot is popping up in the city this winter

This month Gurney’s Resorts is coming to the city as the first resort to open a pop-up in the Winter Village at Bryant Park. Every New Yorker knows Gurney’s as the ideal Hampton’s destination. For the people who have yet to experience everything Gurney’s has to offer, they can now get a small taste during their pop-up. Before renting a pair of skates and gliding around the rink stop in Gurney’s shop to grab a glass of wine and shop all their winter gear. They have everything from onesies for babies to the most chic “MONTAUK” sweater from Ellsworth & Ivey.

Remember how you used to wear a concert tee shirt to school the day after a big show as a kid? Gurney’s Montauk just launched their ecommerce site so you can have the same feeling after a visit out east or if you can’t make it to their pop-up in the city.

The pop-up is open through December 26th, make sure you stop in and shop some of their cozy chic gear!

