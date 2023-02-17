Gola for HELLESSY FW23 NYFW Runway Show

British heritage footwear brand Gola teams up with HELLESSY as part of the women’s RTW label’s FW23 runway show that took place on Tuesday, February 14th, at Roll & Hill in SoHo during New York Fashion Week.

Two distinct styles of Gola’s footwear were used during HELLESSY’s FW23 runway show, including the Bullet and Superslam silhouettes.

Gola Classics Women’s Bullet Blaze Sneakers are available at https://www.golausa.com/womens-gola-classics-c15/gola-classics-womens-bullet-blaze-sneakers-p2491

Price: $95.00

Gola Classics Women’s Superslam Blaze Sneakers are available at https://www.golausa.com/womens-gola-classics-c15/sneakers-c271/gola-classics-womens-superslam-blaze-sneakers-p2450

Price: $110.00

About Gola

Gola is a brand steeped in British heritage. Born in Leicestershire, England in 1905, Gola holds a treasured place in British sporting history. As the biggest British sportswear brand of the 60s and 70s, Gola has been associated with sporting legends from the worlds of football, rugby, tennis, athletics and boxing. www.golausa.com

