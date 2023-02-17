Hellessy, Fall 2023, New York, Feb 14 2023
FWO
FWO

Gola for HELLESSY FW23 NYFW Runway Show

British heritage footwear brand Gola teams up with HELLESSY as part of the women’s RTW label’s FW23 runway show that took place on Tuesday, February 14th, at Roll & Hill in SoHo during New York Fashion Week.

Two distinct styles of Gola’s footwear were used during HELLESSY’s FW23 runway show, including the Bullet and Superslam silhouettes.

Hellessy, Fall 2023, New York, Feb 14 2023

Gola Classics Women’s Bullet Blaze Sneakers are available at https://www.golausa.com/womens-gola-classics-c15/gola-classics-womens-bullet-blaze-sneakers-p2491
Price: $95.00

Hellessy, Fall 2023, New York, Feb 14 2023

Gola Classics Women’s Superslam Blaze Sneakers are available at https://www.golausa.com/womens-gola-classics-c15/sneakers-c271/gola-classics-womens-superslam-blaze-sneakers-p2450
Price: $110.00

About Gola

Gola is a brand steeped in British heritage. Born in Leicestershire, England in 1905, Gola holds a treasured place in British sporting history. As the biggest British sportswear brand of the 60s and 70s, Gola has been associated with sporting legends from the worlds of football, rugby, tennis, athletics and boxing. www.golausa.com

##

Learn More

golausa.com
New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

KGL Fall/ Winter 2023 – Agrestal Mind NYFW

New York FWO -
The mind is a prolific entity, a meadow brimming with oddities. Some are biomorphs, that imbue mundane visual phenomena with idiosyncratic forms while...
Read more

Nayon Fall/Winter 2023 Collection at New York Fashion Week

New York FWO -
'Brut Generation' The light shines in the darkness and the darkness did not comprehend it. John 1:5 Inspired by Brutalism, the style of architecture characterized by...
Read more

Aknvas, A.Potts, Atelier Cillian, and Melke NYFW FW23 Collections

Men's FWO -
AKNVAS Growing up in Denmark, AKNVAS’ creative director Christian Juul Nielsen was captivated by his native country’s storied past. Now living in New York, Nielsen...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

A RNWY Company

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.