Global Talents Digital Calls Designers To Apply For Its New Eco Edition

Russian Fashion Council invites designers from across the globe to apply for the international hybrid fashion event – Global Talents Digital. The third Global Talents Digital issue is dedicated to sustainability (sustainable development).

Designers of virtual and real clothing, footwear and accessories are welcome to join as long as they work at least one of the techniques – upcycling, recycling, ethical fashion, slow fashion, and zero waste. Global Talents Digital will take place phygitally in the end of July. Entries are accepted till June 30, 2021, at https://globaltalents.digital.

Global Talents Digital

The previous edition of Global Talents Digital took place in September and got 7+ million views. 103 participants from 34 countries and areas united to explore the issue of sustainability. Designer collections, works of artists and virtual models in collaboration with non-profit organizations and technology startups were watched from 1,519 cities throughout the world. The project was streamed at websites of 100 international media websites as well as in the social networks. Sustainable talents were supported by major local fashion weeks and non-profit organizations from all over the world. Media of the world from Vogue Italy and Forbes USA to Vogue Russia and Kommersant covered the shows and presentations during Global Talents Digital. In total, there were 1,000+ publications.

“The team of the Russian Fashion Council will continue working on this sustainable event in Moscow, although the project will remain international. We invite designers working in sustainable fashion to apply so that they could share up-to-date sustainable practices with the world. Global Talents Digital is a long-term initiative that intends not to criticize but to tell the audience how billions of unwanted garments can be used, how to buy more reasonably, and how sustainable fashion philosophy can be extended beyond the professional eco agenda. This project is a place for artistic experiments and collaborations, and that is why we invite non-profit organizations, artists, and bloggers – the ones that have the sustainability concept at heart,” announced Alexander Shumsky, President of Russian Fashion Council and Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia.

Designers can apply as long as their brands are younger than 5 years. Designers/brands shall present a collection that hasn’t been demonstrated to the audience or the media. Designers/brands shall prepare a video presentation of the collection or demonstrate it as a stream (after their participation in Global Talents Digital is confirmed). AR/VR elements can be used in the presentation at will. The final choice of participants will be performed by the international Advisory Board of Global Talents Digital.

Artists, non-profit organizations, startups, bloggers and virtual models can submit their entries for Global Talents Digital by email: info@russianfashioncouncil.ru.

For reference

Global Talents Digital is an off-season online initiative by Russian Fashion Council under Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia. Global Talents Digital is the winner of Tagline Awards, the major digital competition in East Europe, as The International Project. The Awards Jury prized the sustainable edition of Global Talents Digital (held in September 2020) with bronze.

