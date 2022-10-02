Gauchere Summer 2023 Paris Fashion Week

The GAUCHERE Summer 2023 Défilé is held at Passage des Jacobins in the 1st arrondissement. The currently empty premises that were designed and built in the mid 1990s consist of glass walls that are partly blind and cracked today, cement columns and a heigh glass ceiling.

For the moment, the deserted building seems to be detached from its immediate surroundings. Marie-Christine Statz chose this ambivalent, imperfect place to bring the show as close as possible to real life existence and to present her collection with an en passant attitude that focusses on the person. It is an emotional revelation, allowing to see the vulnerability of the individual as a vehicle to point out their strength.

Gauchere

Twisted garments with cut outs are the recurring motif of the 43 summer looks. Silk blouses, jersey tops, T-shirts and viscose dresses feature rounded cut outs. They are layered and twirled to emphasize the look. Backless fluid two-tone tops and dresses balance the house’s foundational tailoring that continues to accentuate a wide shoulder. The monochrome suiting comes in lagoon blue, grey hues and signature black. Rectangular shapes are softened and broken up by crinkled fabrics and irregular pleats. Jackets, trousers, tops and dresses come with gathered seams that produce fabric bubbles looking like fluffy clouds. High-waisted trousers and skirts paired with fitted knit-tops form body-con silhouettes. A silk twill with blurry multicolour print is inserted with black lace and cut into dresses, blouses, tops and skirts. Washed denim and white cotton-linen styles are styled in total looks. Blazers, shorts and pleated trousers come in caramel brown lamb leather. The warm hue is echoed by full-length crepe de chine skirts and strap dresses in redwood brown.

Six looks feature works of art of Camille Henrot. These hand painted, unique garments were created by the artist this summer following an ongoing creative conversation between her and Marie-Christine Statz.

GAUCHERE is a French prêt-à-porter house founded in 2013 by the designer Marie-Christine Statz. Her vision is to create garments that point out the individual. At the heart of GAUCHERE is the art of tailoring, the appreciation of materials as they are and the translation in pure geometric structures and sculptural volumes. Marie-Christine’s intuitive designs are expressing the mood of today while aiming for permanence and timelessness.

The GAUCHERE community is progressive. It is an active participant in today’s society. “Live and let live” is not just a phrase for them but an attitude towards life.

SUMMER 2023 CREDITS

CREATIVE DIRECTOR

Marie-Christine Statz

STYLIST

Sheila Single

HAIRSTYLIST

Christian Eberhard

MAKE UP ARTIST

Christine Corbel

CASTING DIRECTOR

Paul Louisor

MODELS

Yoonmi Sun

Alice Cooper

Nyanderi Deng

Mammina Aker

Jimai Hoth Gor

Paula Soares

Olga Pedersen

Florence UK

Daisy Oh

Mary Alexandridi

Sun Mizrahi

Arta Gee

Yana Van Ginneken

Erika Blanc

Callum Heslop

Sidy Sylla

Dries Haseldonckx

Zair Cheseaux

Indre Aleksiuk

Maja Zimnoch

Tais Veira

Ansley Gulielmi

Anamaria Cioboata

Tessa Bruinsma

Gwen Weijers

Hyun Seo

Jane Moseley

Joakim Gjemmestad

MUSIC

Lukas Heerich

FILM

Clement De Hollogne, Martin Jayet

PHOTOGRAPHY

Kira Bunse

SHOW PRODUCTION

Daniel Hettmann Production

FILM PRODUCTION

Cinq Étoiles Productions

LOCATION

Place du Marché Saint-Honoré, Paris 75001

SPECIAL THANKS

Mairie de Paris

Mme Olivia Polski

Mme Clémence Dussault

Mme Francette Chamfort

