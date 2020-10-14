Galia Lahav launches Couture collection, Dancing Queen

The way a bride moves in her dress as she twirls around the dance floor is unforgettable. It’s her moment to express her happiness and excitement.

Our FW 2021 bridal collection was inspired by that freedom of expression through dance and movement.



Galia Lahav

Named after the song “Dancing Queen” by ABBA from Mamma Mia!, the first musical our head designer Sharon Sever listened to while away at college, this collection is an homage to a woman’s artistic heart, independent spirit, and freedom to make her own choices in the way she represents herself.

‘God gives talent. Work transforms talent into genius’. – Anna Pavlova

Credits

——–

Photography: PR

Art Director: @Simonell

Makeup: @lisahoughton

Hair: @pawel_solis

Video: Matteo Cherubino @matteocherubino

Model Couture: @ninamarker

BTS photography: Martyna Galla @gallamartyna

