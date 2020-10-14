Galia Lahav launches Couture collection, Dancing Queen
The way a bride moves in her dress as she twirls around the dance floor is unforgettable. It’s her moment to express her happiness and excitement.
Our FW 2021 bridal collection was inspired by that freedom of expression through dance and movement.
Galia Lahav
Named after the song “Dancing Queen” by ABBA from Mamma Mia!, the first musical our head designer Sharon Sever listened to while away at college, this collection is an homage to a woman’s artistic heart, independent spirit, and freedom to make her own choices in the way she represents herself.
‘God gives talent. Work transforms talent into genius’. – Anna Pavlova
Credits
——–
Photography: PR
Art Director: @Simonell
Makeup: @lisahoughton
Hair: @pawel_solis
Video: Matteo Cherubino @matteocherubino
Model Couture: @ninamarker
BTS photography: Martyna Galla @gallamartyna
