Fumito Ganryu AW23-24 Paris Fashion Week Men’s Collection

Thema : to C
Not dependent on logos or superficial tactics such as sales copy or marketing schemes, the collection taps into the genuine power and core elements of clothing.

Ideal materials are chosen to create a shape and silhouette which stands on the brand’s core values.

In a world where the focus of creation is at an unhealthy balance, we maintain the genuineness and true essence of creating clothing for the people.

Fumito Ganryu

Keeping an unbiased stance, our collection is not swayed by cultural trends, and is not purely intended for presentation.

Towards diverse values and standards that are constantly changing we keep a neutral perspective for the Mainline and the new spin-off, but always making sure that it is “to C”.

@fumitoganryu
Paris Fashion Week

