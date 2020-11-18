Flying Solo’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Flying Solo’s Paris Fashion Week Show this season took place at Salons Marceau on October 3rd, showcasing 25 brands from all over the world. We’ve sat down with some of them to talk about the stories behind their brands

Flying Solo

AJinCO

“It’s a ray of light from the earlrobe.”

Based on this concept, we have created a simple collection that is fresh and playful.

AJiNCO’s main materials are acrylic and natural wood.

I used these materials to create a work that could play a leading role in coordination. I have loved manufacturing since I was a child, and after graduating from fashion school, I started a brand in 2013.

It took me about a month to make everything from design to cut to finish, but I would appreciate it if you could feel the warmth of handmade Made-in-Japan.

APRIL & ALEX

A brand that is focused on producing high-quality fashion that is bold and edgy but has reasonable prices.

My brand started in its form today in 2018 so that’s two years ago however as far back as 2011 April and Alex was a fashion blog. We use to showcase really edgy unique fashion designers on the blog and that went on for a few years and just in 2018 I decided to take the next step and launch my own brand.

We’re a mission-driven brand so we create womenswear that emphasizes boldness and uniqueness and edginess and also that shines a light on the empowerment of women. Growing up I didn’t have a fashion design background but from a very young age around when I was eight years old I was inspired by the fashion choices of my grandmother. She was a fashion model 1940s and my mother had and still has a tailoring business and ready to wear store so growing up from eight I had all this fashion design around me. It was when I reach my late teens when I had my own unique style and bold, edgy fashion pieces. The blog was inspired by women who are fearless and edgy, innovated and extroverted, women who are willing to take bold risks, the unconventional, who literally seeks no permission to be whoever they want to be, seek no validation.

DOT BY MOR

Less is more

I’ve started my brand when I finished my degree around 2015 around one year later I started to work on my collection and I opened physically in 2019.

This collection was inspired by a napkin. A piece of paper that I crumbled in the whole visuality. Copying the action and the movements of the paper and translating it into the fabric.

EMER ROBERTS DESIGN

Edgy, elegant in fine art design.

I started my jewelry brand in 2017. My background is actually in sculpture and my current collection is based around rats from my sculptural background. In 2008 I was in the middle of my masters of fine art sculpture in Dublin and my brother took his own life and so I have been working based around mammals because I was studying sculpture and my work was based on mammals and when my brother took his life I somehow ended up working with rats and it made me think of his suicide somehow because you don’t think bunny rabbits when someone commits suicide. At the end of my MFA I re-created Michaelangelo’s piety. A reinterpretation of a child. A large 5-foot rat holding a child and that was 2008 and that was the year of the rat and this year is 2020 and this is also the year of the rat it’s the year of the metal rat. It’s all been a very synchronistic journey and I didn’t realize. From 2008 onward I was working with a food philosopher on conceptual banquets and I was working with rats as a mold maker and I worked with at a conceptual banquet in Dublin and I even served rat meat. That was 5or 6 years ago. I don’t eat meat but I had to cut the heads and the limbs of these 18 rats and they were all responsibly sourced. In 2016 I started to learn about metals and I started to think I want to work in jewelry so at the beginning of my brand I decided to work with architectural and art deco inspired designs and my first collection in 2017. I won an award straight away and with every intention to bring the rat back into my work I went and created sculptural jewelry so my first three collections were wearable biology. These are casts straight from the animal. The first one was the tail. The second one is the lower jaw of the rat and this one is the snout. The first one was like the tail wrapped around a finger in solid silver or gold. The second one was the lower jaw and I created an art deco nouveau visual with the floral patterns of the art nouveau aesthetic. My current collection is the Wearable Biology Snout Collection and it’s chain mail so I created chain mail fine jewelry. This collection came from grief but in a positive sense. I just have a natural fascination for the species.

GABRIELLA CAVANDA COUTURE

Clothing that is not to be worn as camouflage but it exists to build people up and express themselves with no words.

I started my brand when I finished school in 2011 because I always knew that I wanted to express my creativity and my feelings through my creations, and create the brand Gabriella Cavanda Couture allowed me to do it without any limits.

My goal was to create a collection that helped boost confidence and self-love, whilst showing women’s natural charm and beauty, in a simple but yet elegant stance with a touch of originality. I am a wife and a mother but also an entrepreneur that loves originality, therefore i wanted to portray this in my clothing line whilst keeping sobriety and purity to allow the customers to engage in affirming themselves. I wanted to have a silhouette with character and help build confidence in my clients. My clothing line addresses women that wish to affirm their charm without talking, women that allow their actions, behaviors, and work talk for themselves. I want to encourage the women who do not need words to gain confidence, but a woman who speaks with her personality which inspires respect and admiration only by her presence through her clothing that has been customized for her.

GRETES.SHOP

Created for all people

I started in 2018. Fashion was my passion for a long time and I decided that I wanted to start my own brand and wanted to make it my full-time job. I actually found my silk niche accidentally. I made a silk sleep mask for myself and then my friends wanted it and then I also decided to try silk accessories for hair because i read that silk is really good for our hair and prevents damage. And saw that silk hair accessories out there already were basically standard and simple in the world and I decided to make ones that were more detailed and unique and original.

My inspiration is my customers because they will write to me and ask me to add this or that and ask me for certain details. I communicate with my customers directly and have really close relationships with them.

LA ROSA

Edgy, basic silhouettes, and monotone colors.

So I actually have been doing this for quite some time but I started the brand one year ago. I started to do fashion when I was very young I played with a lot with fabrics when I was a child and our family, we had a fabric store and for Christmas I will always get a pile of fabrics I started to play with it, sketching, I was always sketching all my life. so my interest in fashion started very early and when I went to high school I chose to do fashion in Belgium so I studied actually fine arts and graduated with fine arts in high school and after that I went to college and I searched you know what I’m gonna do with my life. Was I going to study fashion or not? and then I apply for not fashion but fine arts instead but you know my interest in fashion was so high that I didn’t do the whole program for fine arts so I stopped actually in my first year and then I just said to myself that I want to do fashion I have to do it all by myself.

My inspiration is from the ‘80s fashion. I’m really interested in Belgium fashion. I studied Belgian fashion for a very long time so my fashion comes from there but more like anti-fashion. I don’t want to make fashion but the make anti-fashion. that’s where my inspiration comes from. for both men and women who feel good in edgy, basic silhouettes, and monotone colors like black and nude and every design is exclusive so no piece will ever be the same.

MATEUS NUDELMANN

The art of creating exclusive gowns for unique women

The Mateus Nudelmann brand was created in 2014 with the intention of creating exclusive and luxurious party gowns. Mateus started his career at the academy, graduated in Fashion Design, and almost immediately started working on his brand, based on his experience of the years he lived in Paris, where he obtained a great arsenal of knowledge. Its pieces with artistic bias and unique embroidery, transform fabrics into real jewelry to wear.

The inspiration for the collection is a tribute to indigenous culture and the beauty of the rich details of Amazonian fauna and flora. Hand embroidery and exclusive prints by Brazilian artist Simone Campos, represent this unique, meticulous and colorful diversity through a modern language between seams and brush strokes, producing true works of art.

MIOONA

Bold, joyful, and alternative design.

Q: How and when did you start your brand?

I started my brand about 4 years ago when I graduated and became a shoe designer in Finland. I actually started with a different company when I first graduated but this company I have been doing for about 4 years now.

It has been quite a lot of Africa because I’ve done a lot of work with African countries. I did part of my study there as well. I was fascinated by indigenous cultures. I was born in Finland and our architecture and designs are very different from African designs so I try to blend the two smoothly. What’s really important to me is ergonomics and sustainability.

VOICE INTERNATIONAL

An ethical sustainable social enterprise and creative enterprise in power women to beautiful product

I initially moved to Uganda to go into a charity and it was through that experience working within the slum community that I became aware of women’s unemployment issues in East Africa. It was about five years later, so 2016 when I came up with the vision to empower women through creative design, fashion, textiles, jewelry and so 2016 was when we officially founded the company.

I think your inspiration is a mix of a blend of our cultures because our stories are such a big part of our mission and our vision. And I think the inspiration is using materials that are sustainable and that is actually a part of Uganda culture and also the British fashion look and mixing them together.

WEISHENG PARIS

At the age of twelve, I left my native Taiwan to pursue my dream of becoming a fashion designer. Over the next few years, my journey led me to Canada, the United States, and ultimately to France where I enrolled in Parsons Paris, graduating in the Spring of 2018 with a BFA in Fashion Design. During my time at Parsons, I undertook coursework in graphics design, textiles (surface and materials), as well as tailoring and structure. I completed internships at Sacai in 2016 and Loewe in 2017, and was also selected for a Woolmark scholarship for the 2017 school year, during which time I was taught by Christoph Hefti. During my final year, I was taught by and worked in collaboration with haute couture designers Tal Lancman and Maurizio Galante. Outside of Parsons, I also undertook coursework in draping at the Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne and embroidery at the Ecole Lesage. My senior capsule collection, exhibited at the Parsons Paris fashion show in May 2018, was the fruit of collaborations undertaken with feather artisans Janaina Milheiro and Mazzanti Duccio, as well as with Legeron Paris. My goal was and has been to craft vintage-inspired, modern takes on contemporary European fashion, infusing the romance of fashion’s golden age with recent innovations in the industry.

ZOHAR

A discussion of individual states of consciousness towards connection in human beings and mutual guarantee.

I started it three years ago. previously I was doing painting on huge canvases using wires and paint and different elements and three years ago it developed into jewelry works.

My spiritual journey of going through quite a difficult illness after the birth of my son nearly 10 years ago I started doing art just as a means of healing myself and the more I did it specifically when I picked up the wires I actually realized that it was healing me. it was working on my nervous system and this is where the practice of rewiring of consciousness started from. That flows into the jewelry and every time I create I’m very much in the jewelry and go through a change in the transformation of energy from low energy that could be painful memories or aches and pains and something happens and as I work with the metals and work with the pearls all of that transforms into something very very beautiful in a loving state and loving consciousness inside of me so every piece of jewelry holds up very unique energy and a specific state.

