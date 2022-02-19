Flying Solo Hosted Incredible Runway in the Snow for NYFW

Flying Solo hosted its winter show this past weekend with 87 designers from 20 countries showcasing over 400 looks, constituting the largest number of designers in a single event of the 2022 NYFW winter season.

Once again, this year’s show was hosted on a Soho rooftop with the jaw-dropping Manhattan skyline as its background with delicate snowflakes cascading from the sky.



Flying Solo

The looks ranged from contemporary to avant garde to athleisure and more in a parade of colors, textures and fashion fare. Each season, Flying Solo showcases new talented independent designers from across the globe and this season being the largest showcase to date.

Collections and pieces were shown by brands: _NDC, a quick buck, AERT, AKS MATHUR, Alberto Miceli, Alexander Durbin, All’s, Amará L’mour, AMOR CLOTHING, ANICIC, APUA Luxury Bags, Arctic Luxe, Art Point, BISOULOVELY, Bye Bambi, Come On, Coolrated Miami (Bossa Concept), Daniela Uribe, DENDY, Devenity London, EARS OF BUDDHA, EJE INTL DESIGNS, Elena Rudenko, Freakbutik, Full Regalia, Funknsoul97, Gabriel, Gaialeon, Georgina Jewelry, Ghettodiva, HauteLife World, House of Byfield, Hukka Design, Jamemme, JILL.HERLANDS, Kajal New York, Kat and Clarese, Kate Razz Brand, Lilac Pulsar, Peachplie, LNB Jewellery, LUCKYNELLY, M&M royalty, MadGirlifestyle, Maggie Miller, McIntyre, Metri Holliday, Miss Hollywood, MOLLY, Monet’bymorjai, Nassa’s, NMB New York, Paisley & Heart, PANICULATA by Gabriela Rose, PAOLA MOLET, PAULINA’S FRIENDS, Petit Carmelino, Prevail Clothing, Raas international clothing, Randy Cow, Riina Mettas Jewelry, Rosa Isela, Ruth Esther, SABA, Silk Epoque by Olga Ziemann, SKCreations LLC, Sol AngelAnn, solomeina, SR STEPHANIE RENS, Tabitha Andelin, THAT GORILLA BRAND, the little things NYC, Thykskynn, TON’s, U L I V I, Va’Ceia Designs, Vanity’s Gift, Vitruvius (M Pollio Education Group Inc), Volta Atelier, Wonderland Childrenswear, Wood Belt, Zars London, ZAVW, ZHUO, and Zina Untu.

The show was be held in partnership with Makeup Academy, supporting Flying Solo’s showcase with their team of talented artists for hair and makeup. Other partners include Boxed Water and Kansas Whiskey. Head Stylists for the show were Alina Kotsiuba & Stasi Berezovskaya.

The event was Livestreamed on https://www.instagram.com/flyingsolonyc/

About Flying Solo

Flying Solo is the largest independent designers platform in the US, uniting over 300 designers from all over the world and boasting an innovative retail model.

While the industry struggled with the pandemic and with the steadily declining number of retail stores, Flying Solo managed to persevere with both Paris and New York in-person shows. As a testament to the success of the unique model, in November 2021 a new Flying Solo accessory boutique opened in the heart of SoHo at 417 West Broadway, and another flagship retail store is about to open its doors in Paris.

