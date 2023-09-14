Fforme SS24 Show NYFW

Transcribing moments of beauty.



For this inaugural show in New York, FFORME finds its place at the DiMenna Center, where experimental practice and live performance fill the room with the boundless language of music. As FFORME evolves, so does its own language. Considered formulations of shapes, space and movement. Timeless pieces, always in relation to each other.

FFORME’s SS24 collection arrives as an exploration of observation. How a sight, a sound, a sensation can be interpreted as a new idea. An asymmetrical column dress conceived from noticing the breeze rippling across the sails of a fishing boat, their color faded from brown to pink. The sun glinting atop the water’s surface as a hammered silk lamé that bridges day and evening. The light and shadow within the folds of a fabric sensually suspended in relief. The metamorphosis of men’s wear into feminine silhouettes. The duality of holding and release encoded in every creation. The intention of absolute ease.



Fforme

Photos: Go Runway

FORME’s architectures are a continuing study. If precision is evident, the construction is deliberately imperceptible, elusive. Pieces are fully fashioned to anticipate the body, whether rib-stitch knits with bra detailing and back straps or a curving halter dress in jersey. Other designs are more dimensional: a coat with raglan sleeves that eschews tailoring, its relaxed front descending deep to the waist. Pants, culottes and shorts detailed with intricate pin tucks and darts along the waistband, now a defining FFORME feature. A tunic dress whose hidden zippers transform it from a shift to a tunic, one of many hybrid garments that extend the possibilities of this modular wardrobe. Ensembles are tiered, layered and overlapping: a casual approach to appearing fully dressed.

FFORME’s surfaces are smooth, from the felted wool of a cashmere cardigan to the near-seamless metallic leather hoodie. Pillar tones of black, navy, crème and off-white are enhanced by a warm, colour-field range of sea rose and deep amber cady; blushed silk crepe; and knits in earth shades of taupe and pink.

FFORME remains driven by raw beauty; by the alignment of inner and outer selves; by the immediate recognition that what we wear can communicate the ideal of who we are.

‘At the end, what I try to do is break down rules, and with that comes a different way of dressing. There is a kind of freedom in that.’

–Paul Helbers

The show was accompanied by Lesley Mok, a percussionist and interdisciplinary artist who plays the drums in a distinctive style of classical minimalism. As if conjured from within, she offers up introspective rhythms and eloquent reverberations. Performing in FFORME, her talent is instinctive, her self-expression breathing life into the clothes.

