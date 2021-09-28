Fashion & Wellness Brands Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and here are some great fashion and wellness brands supporting the cause. According to the National Breast Cancer Coalition, in 2021 there will be an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed in women and 2,650 cases diagnosed in men.

The month of October is a time to campaign and raise awareness for the disease in order to promote early screening, testing, and to raise funds for prevention, treatment and cure. Here are some brands helping to support this great cause.

Sustainable loungewear brand, Hue Division, is donating proceeds from sales of all pink products including hoodies, sweatpants, and t-shirts, during the month of October to the Young Survival Coalition (YSC). YSC is a charity whose mission is to strengthen the community, address the unique needs, amplify the voice and improve the quality of life of young adults affected by breast cancer, locally, nationally and internationally. Every stitch from Hue Division is imbued with the bright, vivid colors and spirit of city life. The sustainable loungewear collection uses high quality production, eco-friendly manufacturing, and is made and packaged with ZERO plastic. It’s perfect for those looking for a luxurious leisure experience without sacrificing our planet. Available at www.huedivision.com.

Premium CBD brand Sky Wellness will be donating proceeds from sales during the month of October to the Coalition of Blacks Against Breast Cancer – a nonprofit whose mission is to provide high quality information and support to Black breast cancer patients within the Phoenix metropolitan area, and to educate the Black community about breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, and screening – and also to Bosom Buddies of Arizona – an organization founded to increase awareness of breast cancer by prevention, early detection and to provide support to women and men diagnosed with breast cancer, and their families. Sky Wellness is a line of affordable, premium THC Free, Hemp-derived CBD products that are designed to elevate health, enhance well-being and make life… feel better. Available online at www.skywellness.com and at 1,300 Convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide.

Remo Tulliani is running a buy-one-get-one free promo on their Dakota Navy Pink, Grace, Harmony, and Brave socks with the promo code HOPE. The Remo Tulliani philosophy is to take something familiar and make it new to make it better. Better means materials that are superior for their feel and performance. Better means designed for style, not just to be trendy. Better means priced lower than the pricey luxury brands while beating them on quality. The collection including socks is available at https://tulliani.com/.

Custom Silk artist and designer Rory Worby is donating one of her unique scarves to the Breast Cancer Alliance auction for their Gala next month. All her designs are a one-of-a-kind work of art continually inspired by nature. The collection uses environmentally friendly dyes, non-toxic water based resist, and natural sea salt hand-painted with Japanese sumi brushes. The result is astonishing wearable art and home accessories. Check out more of her one-of-a-kind designs at www.roryworby.com.

##

Learn More

skywellness.com

tulliani.com

roryworby.com

With love,

FWO