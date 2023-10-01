FabriX 2023: Fashion Meets Future at Paris Fashion Week

Bringing the digital fashion experience to PARIS FASHION WEEK, FabriX presents a showcase of international and Paris based emerging design talent



Following its Hong Kong debut in 2022, FabriX now arrives in Paris, partnering with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, showcasing at Palais de Tokyo at Sphere showroom from the 25th to the 27th of September.

Prior to its opening to the Sphere visitors, this immersive digital fashion experience will be revealed to the Fashion crowd on the 25th of September during an exclusive Opening Party.

The showcase brings together a 15 strong line-up of international and French based designers hailing from Hong Kong and Paris, including LGN – Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, Ponder.er and Florentina Leitner.



FabriX

Following the inaugural edition in its home city of Hong Kong in September 2022, FabriX announces to present a first-of-its-kind digital fashion experience during Paris Fashion Week with the support of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. Organised by Hong Kong-based creative hub PMQ and supported by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor, FabriX is Hong Kong’s pioneering digital fashion initiative. Born from the dual desire to weave a new reality for fashion and introduce the next generation of local creative talents to global fashion audiences, FabriX is a unique platform that supports designers throughout all stages of the digital design journey; from sketch, design and 3D digital production to listing on global digital fashion marketplaces.

FabriX offers designers already experienced in the realm of physical fashion design a futureproof creative medium to explore, alongside an innovative way to both engage with customers and showcase their designs. The Paris edition features a curation of 15 design talents each celebrated for their experimental and unique identities, including the original 12 Hong Kong designers and 3 strong Paris-Based creatives.

The FabriX experience will be open to Sphere’s visitors throughout Paris Fashion Week, in the world renowned Palais de Tokyo, bringing a holistic digital fashion concept to the industry crowd and other fashion week participants. Presenting a new ‘try before you buy’ development becoming increasingly popular within the flourishing virtual fashion sphere, the showcase is designed to mimic a real-life shopping experience. Guests will be able to ‘try on’ each of the participating designers’ bespoke digital looks via AR filters, in the custom FabriX kiosk, with the option to customise and purchase their chosen garment via leading digital fashion marketplace DressX. Digital looks include Ponder.er’s SS24 runway PARA denim jacket, using one of the brand’s signature smocking and fraying techniques; 2023 Andam Grand Prize winner, Louis-Gabriel Nouchi’s iconic asymmetrical neckline opening textured tank top or Florentina Leitner’s spike Sunglasses and mesmerising catsuits.

ABOUT THE DESIGNERS

CADYLEE

Audacious experimentation with textiles, distorted silhouettes and dynamic liquified prints

CELINE KWAN

CSM graduate, Kwan debuted her colourful and energetic take on womenswear during Paris Fashion Week AW22. Her collections explore unexpected transformation and functionality.

CHRISTIAN STONE

Heavily influenced by internet, pop and digital culture, Stone’s work mixes high-tech cyberpunk with intelligent social commentary. His celebrity fans include A$AP Rocky, Billie Eilish and FKA Twigs.

DEMO

Redefining traditional menswear with contemporary gender-neutral codes in mind, Demo is the brainchild of designer Derek Chan. The brand was recognised in Fashion Asia’s ‘10 Asian Designers To Watch’ in 2019 and 2020.

HARRISON WONG

Wong’s eponymous brand is known for simple, structured lines marked by an understated elegance that accentuates his immaculate tailoring. The brand’s global retail presence spans Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

JÜÜ JÜÜ

A jewellery brand whose name is both inspired by the Cantonee word for beads and the founder’s name, Judy Lacy. The designs are anchored in the mystical world of fantasy feminist icons in Japanese anime and Chinese divine mythology, and infused with 90s and 00s maximalism.

KAY KWOK

An LCF menswear graduate, Kwok was the first ever Hong Kong menswear designer to show at London Fashion Week. Known for his boundary-pushing designs, Kwok has collaborated with international brands including Nike and Sony.

Loom Loop

Committed to the preservation of Chinese craft and heritage, Loom Loop weaves history and creativity to tell stories through their enchanting work. The label regularly features traditional Chinese emblems updated with contemporary twists, taking pride in the use of exquisite Cantonese silk.

NILMANCE

Founded by Mike Yeung in 2017, Nilmance studies the needs of the urban dweller to deliver superior functionality through design innovations and material exploration. Past collaborators include BEAMS and Acne Studios.

SHEK LEUNG

Taiwanese born and Hong Kong raised, Shek Leung is based in London. With strong family ties to the film industry, his designs are interlaced with influences from the narratives in his self-made films. Delicate details and tactile textures are prominent throughout collections.

WILSONKAKI

The label is known for poetic creations exuding hypermodernity – constantly questioning conventions and rethinking reality, for an everyday wardrobe with an experimental approach.

YMDH

Fusing local street culture with witty historical references, YMDH flaunts a signature style that is authentically Hong Kong. The brand takes pride in 100% local manufacturing, working regularly with Hong Kong creative collaborators.

LGN – LOUIS-GABRIEL NOUCHI

After collaborating with Vogue of Raf Simons, Nouchi’s contemporary vision of cuts and singular approach to silhouettes earned him multiple recognitions at the 2014 Hyères Festival and also the Grand Prize winner at the Andam Contest in 2023. His strong identity got him to collaborate with brands such as Kaporal, la Redoute or PSG Football Club.

PONDER.ER

The brand’s creative duo Alex Po and Derek Cheng, is known for challenging gender stereotypes and deconstructing social norms. The brand has collaborated with the Hong Kong Ballet and was featured in Vogue Hong Kong’s ‘The Next List 2020’. It was named the Yu Prize 2022 Grand Prize winner and one of’ 10 Asian Designers To Watch’ from Fashion Asia Hong Kong. Their AW 2022 collection was nominated for Best Fashion Collection in Wallpaper* China Design Awards in the same year.

FLORENTINA LEITNERl

The Paris based Austrian designer worked with Dries Van Notten before launching her eponymous brand in 2022. Her bold and fun universe immediately caught attention from international celebrities such as Lady Gaga or Zara Larsson. Her strong silhouette yet feminine silhouette gave her some great visibility during PFW.

ABOUT FabriX

FabriX is curated by a team of experienced creative drivers including Overseas Creative & Programme Consultant of PMQ and Project Director of FabriX Shin Wong and Fashion Curator Declan Chan, bringing the public a new dimension to the virtual fashion experience.

Declan Chan comments: “Over the past decade, I have been engaged in different ways to help promote Hong Kong fashion and designers. With the emergence of digital fashion and the metaverse, it seems we have finally found an innovative vehicle to do this on a truly global platform. Through this roadshow, a creative exchange is made possible with the help of both the BFC and FHCM, and the addition of European designers from two major fashion capitals. We look forward to a wider audience discovering and appreciating the breadth of Hong Kong creative talent through this fun, digital kiosk and hope FabriX can encourage other cities to look at new ways to support and promote their local fashion industries.”

Shin Wong adds: “FabriX came about as a result of the effect of the pandemic on emerging designers, who faced difficulties participating in international trade events and saw a severe decline in in-person sales opportunities. With the generous support of Create Hong Kong,, FabriX came to life in 2022 as a platform that allows young designers to seamlessly transform their collections into captivating augmented reality experiences. It has also facilitated unprecedented collaboration between designers and tech experts from across the globe. With our AR kiosk, statistics have shown a remarkable increase of 70% in consumer engagement through the introduction of digital try-ons. We’re thrilled to bring this experience to London and Paris, and look forward to seeing FabriX develop as a dynamic platform for audiences to explore the entire spectrum of designer offerings.”

Paris marks the final travel experience for FabriX and is the last stop of this digital fashion roadshow started in Hong kong through London. The 20 designers selected across the three countries show how Fabrix is able to gather the most upcoming and creative talent to enter the Digital world and offer a one of a kind immersive experience.

