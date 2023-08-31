Exploring the Potential Roles of AI in Fashion

Generative artificial intelligence has shaken up the world of tech in the 2020s. From what has traditionally been seen as a simple series of systems, modern AI has expanded considerably into what was formerly the exclusive domain of humanity. New AI can write, it can paint, and it can find its way into a huge range of artistic disciplines.

Fashion is one such new and growing target, where AI can act as a powerful tool affecting many parts of the creative and sales process. Within just a few years, AI’s moves within fashion could illustrate a new status quo, so given today’s trajectory, what forms is AI in coming fashion likely to take?

The Creative Aspect

AI’s creative performance can appear astounding, which is demonstrated by any number of AI image creation programs like Midjourney. Though AI‘s work might seem unique, it’s actually a kind of consolidation of millions of other projects which are built into a framework and then guided through human-driven instructions. It works to generate specifics from an enormous range of generalities, and by taking this route it can become a powerful suggestive tool.



“nagarjun_surreal_painting_of_Indian_woma” (CC BY 2.0) by Nagarjun

In terms of direct fashion creation, AI such as the aforementioned Midjourney could be tasked with creating a dress for a specific style catering to certain conditions. While the AI isn’t smart enough to offer any guarantees, the resulting output can still act as useful suggestive forces from which human designers can take inspiration.

The same applies to more business-focused parts of the fashion industry, such as with this fashion brand name generator. This generator works by receiving keywords from a designer looking for the perfect way to convey their brand vision. From here, the software can access a word-cloud to associate fashion terms and measure them against a list of thousands of trademarks to find an available option. It’s still a human behind the wheel, but the generator helps to streamline the process.

Personalized Advertising

Shopping for fashion can be exciting, but it can also be a complicated process. Clothes will always look great on models, but even if we’re in great shape, the odds of having the exact body type as the model showing off an item is low. AI can help cut out the guesswork here with moves towards AI systems that modify models to demonstrate a broader range of body types.

Levi’s is one of the first to experiment with this idea, as it aims to use AI to “create hyper-realistic models of every body type, age, size, and skin tone”. In real-world terms, this means providing the ability to overwrite real models in images with customized avatars, like those with your own appearance and dimensions. This would cut out some of the guesswork and reduce the dread of poor but nonrefundable purchases.



“AI Artificial Intelligence concept” (CC BY 2.0) by focusonmore.com

Despite decades of research and development, powerful and generative AI use within mainstream industries like fashion is still in its infancy. While major integration is a few years away, this combination is too powerful for the fashion industry to ignore going forward.

Whether providing ideas for looks or names, or helping customers buy, AI in fashion will be significant, and it’s just a matter of time before it arrives in force.

