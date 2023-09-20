NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: A model walks the runway wearing designer Alonso Maximo during the NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10 Production at Gotham Hall on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for hiTechMODA)
Experience NYFW hiTechMODA Gotham Hall

Unparalleled Show Experience: Award winning hiTechMODA New York Fashion Week delivered a show like no other, combining technological innovation, artistic expression, and fashion excellence. Attendees were treated to an unforgettable display of creativity and talent.

Exquisite Designs: The showcased designs were described as exquisite, showcasing the finest in fashion. From avant-garde couture to contemporary ready-to-wear, the collections offered a diverse range of styles, catering to every fashion enthusiast’s taste.

Pristine Collection: The designers presented their collections at a pristine level, displaying refined craftsmanship, impeccable attention to detail, and stunning aesthetics. Each designer’s unique style and vision were brought to life.

Extended Level Showcase: The models’ presentation reached new heights, with an extended level of runway performance that surpassed previous fashion week standards. The designers went above and beyond to create a memorable show experience.

Exquisite Lighting: The use of brilliant lights transformed Gotham Hall into a stunning spectacle, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere for the event.

Shiny New Marley: The addition of a shiny new Marley dance floor added a touch of glamor and sophistication to the runway, elevating the overall aesthetic of the show.

Huge LED Screen: A large LED screen provided a dynamic backdrop for the models, showcasing breathtaking visuals and enhancing the impact of each designer’s collection.

Unforgettable Atmosphere: The combination of the stunning venue, stunning lighting, and exceptional designs created an atmosphere that left a lasting impression on all attendees. New York Fashion Week was taken to new heights of elegance and innovation.

hiTechMODA Productions continues to Paris, September 29th and 30th, 2023.

They are currently accepting designer applications for February 9th and 10th 2023 at https://www.hitechmoda.com/designer-application

Sponsors:
Bella Mademoiselle Skin Care
IG: bellamademoisellecosmetics

Strategic Sponsor
Total Multimedia
IG: totalmultimedia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model walks the runway wearing designer Alonso Maximo during the NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10 Production at Gotham Hall on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for hiTechMODA)

Designer Alonso Maximo
IG: alonsomaximodesign

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model walks the runway wearing designer Olivia Bottega during the NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10 Production at Gotham Hall on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for hiTechMODA)

Designer : Olivia Bottega
IG: oliviabottega

NYFW hiTechMODA Productions Season 10 – Freedom Fashion by Stephano MUSA

Designer: Freedom Fashion
IG :freedomfashionbystephano

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model walks the runway wearing designer Wajahat Mirza during the NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10 Production at Gotham Hall on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for hiTechMODA)

Designer : Wajahat Mirza
IG : wmbespoke

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model walks the runway wearing designer O’mak Designs by Uche during the NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10 Production at Gotham Hall on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for hiTechMODA)

Designer : Omak Designs
IG: omakglobal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model walks the runway wearing designer Sonal Couture during the NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10 Production at Gotham Hall on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for hiTechMODA)

Designer : Sonal Couture
IG: sonalcouturefashions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model walks the runway wearing designer The Debonaire Club during the NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10 Production at Gotham Hall on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for hiTechMODA)

Designer : The Debonaire Club
IG: The Debonaire Club

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model walks the runway wearing designer, Carlos Benguigui during the NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10 Production at Gotham Hall on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for hiTechMODA)

Designer : carlosbenguigui
IG:carlosbenguigui

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model walks the runway wearing designer Norma Nazario Designer during the NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10 Production at Gotham Hall on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for hiTechMODA)

Designer: Norma Nazario
IG : norma_nnazario_designer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model walks the runway wearing designer Tara Gems Galore during the NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10 Production at Gotham Hall on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for hiTechMODA)

Designer: Tara Gems Glore
IG: taragemsgalore

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model walks the runway wearing designer Marc Defang during the NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10 Production at Gotham Hall on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for hiTechMODA)

Designer: Marc Defang
IG: Marc Defang

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model walks the runway wearing designer Justin Haynes during the NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10 Production at Gotham Hall on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for hiTechMODA)

Designer: Justin Hayens
IG: theofficialjus10h

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model walks the runway wearing designer Opal Apparel during the NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10 Production at Gotham Hall on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for hiTechMODA)

Designer: Opal Apparel
IG: opalapparel_


Designer: Girls Chronically Rock presented by Planet Fashion TV
IG : planetfashiontv


Designer : Dr Mobi & Shaeel/CH by Saheel Qureshi,Cintia Hullen

