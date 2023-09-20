Experience NYFW hiTechMODA Gotham Hall

Unparalleled Show Experience: Award winning hiTechMODA New York Fashion Week delivered a show like no other, combining technological innovation, artistic expression, and fashion excellence. Attendees were treated to an unforgettable display of creativity and talent.
Exquisite Designs: The showcased designs were described as exquisite, showcasing the finest in fashion. From avant-garde couture to contemporary ready-to-wear, the collections offered a diverse range of styles, catering to every fashion enthusiast’s taste.
Pristine Collection: The designers presented their collections at a pristine level, displaying refined craftsmanship, impeccable attention to detail, and stunning aesthetics. Each designer’s unique style and vision were brought to life.
Extended Level Showcase: The models’ presentation reached new heights, with an extended level of runway performance that surpassed previous fashion week standards. The designers went above and beyond to create a memorable show experience.
Exquisite Lighting: The use of brilliant lights transformed Gotham Hall into a stunning spectacle, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere for the event.
Shiny New Marley: The addition of a shiny new Marley dance floor added a touch of glamor and sophistication to the runway, elevating the overall aesthetic of the show.
Huge LED Screen: A large LED screen provided a dynamic backdrop for the models, showcasing breathtaking visuals and enhancing the impact of each designer’s collection.
Unforgettable Atmosphere: The combination of the stunning venue, stunning lighting, and exceptional designs created an atmosphere that left a lasting impression on all attendees. New York Fashion Week was taken to new heights of elegance and innovation.
hiTechMODA Productions continues to Paris, September 29th and 30th, 2023.
They are currently accepting designer applications for February 9th and 10th 2023 at https://www.hitechmoda.com/designer-application
Sponsors:
Bella Mademoiselle Skin Care
IG: bellamademoisellecosmetics
Strategic Sponsor
Total Multimedia
IG: totalmultimedia
Designer Alonso Maximo
IG: alonsomaximodesign
Designer : Olivia Bottega
IG: oliviabottega
Designer: Freedom Fashion
IG :freedomfashionbystephano
Designer : Wajahat Mirza
IG : wmbespoke
Designer : Omak Designs
IG: omakglobal
Designer : Sonal Couture
IG: sonalcouturefashions
Designer : The Debonaire Club
IG: The Debonaire Club
Designer : carlosbenguigui
IG:carlosbenguigui
Designer: Norma Nazario
IG : norma_nnazario_designer
Designer: Tara Gems Glore
IG: taragemsgalore
Designer: Marc Defang
IG: Marc Defang
Designer: Justin Hayens
IG: theofficialjus10h
Designer: Opal Apparel
IG: opalapparel_
Designer: Girls Chronically Rock presented by Planet Fashion TV
IG : planetfashiontv
Designer : Dr Mobi & Shaeel/CH by Saheel Qureshi,Cintia Hullen
