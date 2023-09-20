Experience NYFW hiTechMODA Gotham Hall

Unparalleled Show Experience: Award winning hiTechMODA New York Fashion Week delivered a show like no other, combining technological innovation, artistic expression, and fashion excellence. Attendees were treated to an unforgettable display of creativity and talent.

Exquisite Designs: The showcased designs were described as exquisite, showcasing the finest in fashion. From avant-garde couture to contemporary ready-to-wear, the collections offered a diverse range of styles, catering to every fashion enthusiast’s taste.

Pristine Collection: The designers presented their collections at a pristine level, displaying refined craftsmanship, impeccable attention to detail, and stunning aesthetics. Each designer’s unique style and vision were brought to life.

Extended Level Showcase: The models’ presentation reached new heights, with an extended level of runway performance that surpassed previous fashion week standards. The designers went above and beyond to create a memorable show experience.

Exquisite Lighting: The use of brilliant lights transformed Gotham Hall into a stunning spectacle, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere for the event.

Shiny New Marley: The addition of a shiny new Marley dance floor added a touch of glamor and sophistication to the runway, elevating the overall aesthetic of the show.

Huge LED Screen: A large LED screen provided a dynamic backdrop for the models, showcasing breathtaking visuals and enhancing the impact of each designer’s collection.

Unforgettable Atmosphere: The combination of the stunning venue, stunning lighting, and exceptional designs created an atmosphere that left a lasting impression on all attendees. New York Fashion Week was taken to new heights of elegance and innovation.

hiTechMODA Productions continues to Paris, September 29th and 30th, 2023.

They are currently accepting designer applications for February 9th and 10th 2023 at https://www.hitechmoda.com/designer-application

Sponsors:

Bella Mademoiselle Skin Care

IG: bellamademoisellecosmetics

Strategic Sponsor

Total Multimedia

IG: totalmultimedia

Designer Alonso Maximo

IG: alonsomaximodesign

Designer : Olivia Bottega

IG: oliviabottega

Designer: Freedom Fashion

IG :freedomfashionbystephano

Designer : Wajahat Mirza

IG : wmbespoke

Designer : Omak Designs

IG: omakglobal

Designer : Sonal Couture

IG: sonalcouturefashions

Designer : The Debonaire Club

IG: The Debonaire Club

Designer : carlosbenguigui

IG:carlosbenguigui

Designer: Norma Nazario

IG : norma_nnazario_designer

Designer: Tara Gems Glore

IG: taragemsgalore

Designer: Marc Defang

IG: Marc Defang

Designer: Justin Hayens

IG: theofficialjus10h

Designer: Opal Apparel

IG: opalapparel_



Designer: Girls Chronically Rock presented by Planet Fashion TV

IG : planetfashiontv



Designer : Dr Mobi & Shaeel/CH by Saheel Qureshi,Cintia Hullen

