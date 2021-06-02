Everything Green Launches First Ever Collaborative Virtual Runway Featuring Recycled Agri-Waste

Everything Green, a Filipino social eco-enterprise launched DisPOSE – the first-ever online collaborative runway to feature agricultural waste, such as banana bark, pine needles, and water hyacinth.

The final products were a result of a virtual co-creation between UK designers and Filipino artisans.



Everything Green

As a British Council Connections Through Culture UK-Southeast Asia Grantee for 2020-2021, Everything Green was able to host several design hackathons online. They invited UK designers – Taka Iizuka, Francesca Middleton, and Roberta Poškaitė, to design various footwear, homeware, and accessories for the brand. Through a series of digital collaboration sessions, the final products were then created by many different communities of hardworking farmers, talented women artisans, and skilled persons with disabilities (PWDs) from the Philippines.

Roberta Poškaitė, UK Homeware Designer said:

“I’ve never worked with any kinds of these materials before but the artisans gave wonderful presentations on how they use the materials for their products… We all learned a lot from each other.”

The virtual fashion show – DisPOSE was shown through Zoom and Facebook live as travel had been restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event received the attention of hundreds of viewers through Facebook live stream, and over 20+ invited participants attended on Zoom. “The pandemic never stopped us from creating beautiful products and pieces,” said Camille Albarracin, Founder and Chief Greenovator of Everything Green.

Everything Green will launch its website on June 12, 2021, which will highlight the documentary video of the DisPOSE collaborative journey. Follow Everything Green on Facebook and Instagram – dispose.uk.ph for updates on the website launch.

