Eton Presents Its Holiday Campaign – the Moments We Share – Continuing to Celebrate Significant Moments

As festive events and joyous gatherings fill up the calendars, it’s surely the perfect time to let your styles elevate the shared moments to come. In Eton’s Holiday campaign, the brand highlights the importance of friendship and capturing the shared moments of joy.

Eton’s Holiday 2022 Campaign is an extension of the brand’s previous campaign – Moments Make the Man, celebrating the moments in life that define us. As the holiday season is a time of joyous vibrance with surprises, expectations, and friends reuniting, three moments were captured in a reportage style photo series shot by Johnny Kangasniemi. The campaign follows a group of friends styled in seasonal Eton shirts and accessories as they attend a cheerful dinner, an elegant black-tie affair, and a flirtatious after party full of laughter and exciting banter.

The Holiday collection boasts an exquisite assortment of shirts and accessories that will turn your special moments into memorable occasions. From formal evenings filled with nostalgic reflections of the past year to late evenings with good friends dreaming of the next year to come.

While keeping the best-dressed list in mind, discover tuxedo shirts of the finest lightweight twill embellished with Swarovski® Crystals that pair exquisitely with Eton’s classic velvet bow tie, also glitzed in crystals. Eton’s assortment of more laid-back yet sartorial minded holiday shirts and accessories were made for those impeccable evenings out that seem to last forever yet go by so quickly. Share your most memorable moments in standout artistic patterns in bold contrasting motifs in muted colors and floral tonal prints in soft lightweight silk or bring a classic up a notch in a luxury lightweight twill shirt with a statement tie.

And for those on the hunt for the perfect gift ideas for that someone special on your nice list, or looking to simply treat yourself, the collection offers a variety of accessories to complement your own or your loved one’s style, turning any moment into an occasion with Eton this holiday season.

The holiday collection is available on Etonshirts.com, in Eton stores and retailers worldwide.

About Eton

Eton is a leading, global luxury men’s shirt and accessories brand, founded in 1928 in the village of Gånghester, Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation, and style, the brand designs and makes shirts for every occasion of a man’s life, from modern dress shirts to luxurious casual and evening shirts. Refined men’s accessories offer the perfect complement. Eton reaches customers in 50 markets worldwide, through its official online store, brand stores in New York, London, Stockholm, Malmö, and Copenhagen as well as some of the world’s most prestigious stores, including Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché, and KaDeWe.

