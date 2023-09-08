ERROR NYC X C as in Charlie Collaboration

This past Sunday September 3rd, ERRORNYC held an exclusive pop up event exhibiting a unique capsule collaboration. The collection consisted of a customized apron that takes on a tech aesthetic for the C as in Charlie staff as well as a cap.

The apron can be two pieces separated from the top and bottom, and is designed to open the half front of the apron, increasing the practicality of the product. In addition, the wrong side of the denim is designed to appear on the surface of the product, and the logos of ERROR NYC and C as in Charlie are embroidered and printed. It is fashionable enough to be used as a daily fashion item.

The cap is designed in black, with the letters “404 ERROR Sorry, the Charlie is not found” embroidered in red, and the logos of “ERROR NYC” and “C as in Charlie” embroidered in white on both sides of the hat.



ERROR NYC X C

Photos: Anthony Evasco & Cool Hands

C as in Charlie also debuted and added a temporary dishes to the menu for the event. They prepared fried popcorn chicken with their special sauce, fries with the grits and bulgogi sauce, and the banana pudding decorated with ERROR NYC logo. Also, they had a special soju cocktail named “C”izzurp.

The collection is exclusively sold in C as in Charlie.

A﻿bout ERROR NYC

Under the slogan “We are making culture,” ERROR NYC is a menswear fashion brand created by designer PUL Sheen as a way for a fashion brand to bridge communities and challenge the status quo.

They also have developed their own sartorial platform for standing assertively against design normalcy: each piece in their line has the unique functionality that people can wear on both sides or in various ways, spawning intense self-expression through unorthodox cuts and material pairings.

In addition, their creative designs and high-quality materials make this collection more complete.

An unbiased design space, ERROR NYC seeks to create an inclusive brand culture that empowers the disenfranchised and socially outcast by celebrating our differences and unique qualities. They pledge to stand with those who are considered an “error” in society’s small-minded standards, to share their stories and work with others to create positive changes in the industry.

A﻿bout C as in Charlie

In September 2022, childhood best friends David JoonWoo Yun, Steve JaeWoo Choi and Eric JaeHo Choi teamed up to open C as in Charlie as their first joint restaurant – a dream they’ve been collectively working toward from a young age. As Korean immigrants who grew up in Atlanta together, the trio brought the concept to life to share the spirit of “Jeong” – referring to a strong sense of community in Korean culture, akin to the ethos of Southern hospitality.

Executive chef Eric JaeHo Choi serves up a playful, genre-bending menu of Korean Southern small plates designed for sharing. The thoughtful menu pays homage to the group’s fond memories of eating traditional Korean dishes that their parents often modified with American ingredients when they were unable to find key Korean ingredients in Atlanta grocery stores after immigrating. Dish highlights include the Seoul’sbury Steak, a playful twist on the American classic served with gruyere grits and galbi jus, and Oxbone Cream Pasta, inspired by David’s mother’s rendition of Seolleongtang, a traditional Korean Oxbone stew, which she served with spaghetti when unable to find Korean-style wheat noodles, and B as in Banana, a delightful banana pudding served with misugaru, creme anglaise and meringue. The menu is complemented by a carefully-curated beverage program of natural wine, beer, sake and soju, which the team generously distributes to celebrate the joy of Korea’s iconic drinking culture.

##

With love,

FWO