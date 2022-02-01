Emilio Pucci’s First Capsule Collection, Designed By Camille Miceli, Will Be Unveiled In Capri

Emilio Pucci will unveil its first capsule collection designed by Camille Miceli on April 29th in Capri.

Camille Miceli was appointed Artistic Director of Emilio Pucci on September 1st 2021, embarking on a new chapter in the history of the Maison.

ABOUT EMILIO PUCCI

Marquis Emilio Pucci founded the brand that bears his name in 1947. He built a rich library of prints that immediately earned him the title of The Prince of Prints, devising clothing that combine simple lines with the joy of color. The vibrant, cultured taste translated into a resort mood that moves forward in the dialogue with the archive, seen as the place of an eternal present. Part of the LVMH portfolio, Emilio Pucci offersready-to-wear, beachwear, accessories, childrenswear and eyewear collections. On September 1st 2021, Camille Miceli was appointed Artistic Director of the Maison.

