Emerging Talents Milan Pop-Up and Trade Show at Palazzo Visconti Milano

Emerging Talents Milan closed the series of events with a pop-up and trade show at Palazzo Visconti Milano.

The event presented dozens of brands of fashion accessories, cosmetics and beauty products, and womenswear collections.

Here are the top 5:



Brisa Slowfashion

The Brazilian brand Brisa is a sustainable fashion house that creates capsule collections using only organic and natural fabrics. Minimal design and clear lines, together with strong concept, make the womenswear clothing line a timeless piece. Oversized jumpsuits, jackets, trousers and coats – all dyed with natural pigments. @brisa.slowfashion

Olesya Sakhro

Olesya Sakhro handbags are pure luxury and artisan products. Having her own technique of embroidery, Olesya creates extraordinary and unique bags. One bag can take up to 3 months to complete!

Vivid colours, artistic elements, combination of leather and embroidery, and a high level of craftsmanship brings the bags to “alta moda” level. @olesya.sakhro

Fiore

Fiore bags and accessories, on the contrary, are very commercial and dynamic. Elegant shapes, well studied design (in Milan!), forever trendy colours (black, beige, white). The brand also offers “smart accessories” such as bag holders, sliding eyewear cases. Fiore accessories are just great for everyday use. @fiorepy

Ibraina by Vivi Battan

A collaboration between famous Argentinian fashion house Ibraina and Vivi Battan (brand ambassador and new brands hunter).

The presented capsule collection was soft, sensual and bold, as the fabric used, satin.

Beautiful colours, high quality woven dresses that are produced to make women more chic, to highlight the women beauty and give them more confident. @ibraina.ba @convivi_brands

VOR Makeup

The makeup line of world-famous MU artist Valeria Orlando is based on 27 years of experience working with major fashion houses. Valeria went one step forward and launched her own makeup line. The brand offers cosmetics both for professional applications (fashion shows and editorials, beauty salons) and daily use.

The attendees of Emerging Talents Milan Pop-Up and Trade Show had a unique chance to have a free makeup by Valeria Orlando herself and her team. @vormakeup

