Emerging Designer Josh J. Holm Brought a Taste of LA to his Milan City Fashion Week Debut on February 25th

Donned in shades and what seems to be his signature hat, designer Josh J. Holm stands calm and cool as a line begins to form at Palazzo Barozzi. It’s a crisp and cool night in Milan as you can feel the buzz throughout the venue. The brand Castles & Queens which debuted at New York fashion week last year, is in the middle of its second year and fifth collection.

“The goal has always been to be globally recognized and have a global presence. I take a lot of my initial inspirations from my hometown of Los Angeles but have always dreamed about executing our message and DNA in places like Paris and Milan. We are truly just getting started.” Castles & Queens seems to be well on their way as they recently became stocked in luxe retailer Wolf and Badger based in London, New York City, and Los Angeles. Take a full look at Castles & Queens Spring-Summer 23 in the gallery below.

Photos: Loic Photography

