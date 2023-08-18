Elton Ilirjani in Costa Rica Tackles Digital Violence with the UNFPA and CRFW

Elton Ilirjani, International activist, non-binary model, entrepreneur, and philanthropist was among those taking to the runway to make a stand for the #bodyrightcampaign at a presentation of the Bodyright catwalk, within the framework of Costa Rica Fashion Week and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The presentation of the Bodyright catwalk aims to highlight the issue to the urgency of guaranteeing a “new copyright for the human body”. Bodyright (a grassroots campaign for this initiative) demands that images of our bodies be given the same respect and protection online as copyright is given to music, movies, and even corporate logos in a virtual world. The Bodyright runway was opened by Elton Ilirjani, at La Antigua Aduana and united, for the first time in an event of this type, non-model women from a range of different realities and diversities: from indigenous people, Afro-descendants, with disabilities, LGBTQ, migrants and others, as well as some public figures, some of them have sadly been victims of this type of violence.



Photos: Elias Mesen (@inprodcowd)

Elton Irlijani International activist, genderless model, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and among the most influential LGBTQ people on Instagram with over 11 million followers. He has endorsed the #Bodyright campaign against digital violence on the internet and will be part of this disruptive catwalk. The event was a stage to request signatures to join UNFPA’s global call to Stop Digital Violence – You can participate also: https://www.globalcitizen.org/es/action/body-right-petition/

About the UNFPA

In December 2021, UNFPA launched the global bodyright campaign. This is a movement against image-based abuse specifically but that aims to stress the urgency of addressing all forms of online violence against women and girls.

UNFPA wants to ensure that women and girls can express themselves freely online and access these resources without fearing violence and abuse. UNFPA also promotes the ethical use of technology to prevent online violence and respond to the needs of survivors. The UNFPA is rallying all partners and supporters, from tech companies and social media platforms to policymakers, civil society and the general public, to promote the safe and ethical use of technology and develop concrete actions to put an end to online violence. We all have a role to play and a responsibility to address this issue that violates women’s rights and threatens gender equality. This is why for us is super important having the support of a renowned figure like Elton Irlijani, whose activism for the human rights of minorities has had an impact in very diverse circles. Perhaps the public that attends a Fashion Week is not so familiar with the work of UNFPA, which is very positive because it means that our messages will be reaching new and different audiences that we want to impact.

About Elton Ilirjani:

Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 11 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and runways, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.

