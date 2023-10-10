OF DIAMOND DUST



TLIE SAAB BRIDAL FALL 2024 is a poetic expression of optimism and promise. The collection is a glimpse into a bygone era of alluring femininity, celebrating glamorous bridal elegance in simple lines, exceptional detailing and subtle sparkle OF DIAMOND DUST.

Art Déco inspired, each gown is exquisitely composed with precise intention and material artistry. Fine filigree beadwork tresses across ballet and strapless necklines into linear symmetrical abstractions that cascade down demure tulle skirts in glistening sunrays. Sumptuous draped mikado wraps the female form as pure satin ties into a sweetheart bow, bringing a hint of capricious movement to pristine structural lines. Iridescent crystals and sequins delicately illuminate floral appliqué and hemlines, like gemstones catching flickers of light. Delicate floral outlines of Chantilly lace dance off shoulders and down lustrous sleeves, only to soften into ballgowns of voluminous proportion.



Exquisite fabrics and ornamental textures become streamlined silhouettes that exude sleek sophistication and lustrous grace. A wispy feathered veil floats above a fitted sheath gown with a V-neck back, its translucent tulle skirt shimmering in constellations of diamond dust. Like heirloom broaches, a vintage-inspired bow in rhinestones and silver thread embellishes the cinched waistline of a short bell gown with an airy ruffle skirt. Contrasting floral embroidery and point d’esprit tulle balance into a mermaid gown with a subtle sweep train of lingering impressions. Each tight-waisted bejewelled expression clasps shut with complementing boleros and veils.

The ELIE SAAB BRIDAL FALL 2024 collection finds magnificence in the movement between modern imagination and contemporary poise.

