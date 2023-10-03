Eenk – Spring Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week

For 2024 S/S, EENK presents “Y for Yesterday”, a striking new take on classical femininity and powerful modernism. Around this collection, Hyemee, the designer, looks back on her own past, her inspirations and emotions, as well those of EENK, to present an innovative collection between nostalgia and modernism.

Once signifiers of restriction and formality, delicate, nostalgic garments of the past transform into powerful tailoring pieces suited for the women of today. Intricate lace detail and strong volume inspired by nostalgia meet beloved silhouettes taken from the EENK archives and create unexpected structure and confidence.



Eenk

Hand-knitted vintage corsage dresses and long shirting, powerful trousers and jackets, soft cyanotypes and sleek suiting remind us that today, femininity and power are in the same room. EENK presents also some menswear look through this collection, expressing also delicate items for a menswear wardrobe.

In Y for Yesterday, the past becomes the future. Yesterday becomes today.

