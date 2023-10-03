FWO
FWO

Eenk – Spring Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week

For 2024 S/S, EENK presents “Y for Yesterday”, a striking new take on classical femininity and powerful modernism. Around this collection, Hyemee, the designer, looks back on her own past, her inspirations and emotions, as well those of EENK, to present an innovative collection between nostalgia and modernism.

Once signifiers of restriction and formality, delicate, nostalgic garments of the past transform into powerful tailoring pieces suited for the women of today. Intricate lace detail and strong volume inspired by nostalgia meet beloved silhouettes taken from the EENK archives and create unexpected structure and confidence.

 
Eenk

Hand-knitted vintage corsage dresses and long shirting, powerful trousers and jackets, soft cyanotypes and sleek suiting remind us that today, femininity and power are in the same room. EENK presents also some menswear look through this collection, expressing also delicate items for a menswear wardrobe.

In Y for Yesterday, the past becomes the future. Yesterday becomes today.

##

Learn More

@eenk_official
Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Spotlight.Fashion Unveils Four Incredible SS24 Collections during Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
Spotlight.Fashion proudly showcased collections from four international fashion designers on the runways of Paris Fashion Week. Kavita Thulasidas, eauddo, Fait Par Foutch, and Ocean...
Read more

Daname Spring Summer 24 Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
Danaméis thrilled to unveil its latest SS24 collection, inspired by the enchanting Rainbow Eucalyptus tree, native to tropical regions in Southeast Asia and the...
Read more

NuNu&NoNo Show Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
The Chinese brand NuNu&NoNo is doing her first show in Paris as part of the "Sino-French Fashion and Culture Festival". As a family of Chinese...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

RNWY

A RNWY Company

Runway Buy

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.