Edward Crutchley SS23 Show London Fashion Week

Medieval people on a fashion photoshoot in the style of Steven Meisel. A man and a woman wearing black and white geometric pattern dresses with large frills at the bottom. Striped clothes.

Harlequins. Oversized tracksuit. Nineties school sports kits. Football manager coats. Men with perfect clear skin looking at each other in black and white. Medieval playground fight. Interior scene with shafts of soft light. Soft focus. Sports uniforms originally from medieval livery. Hardcore futurism. Two gay men (in the style of Vermeer).

A photorealistic face, an oversized church hat. Liripipe hats. Monkey, rabbit. Pig-in-a-zebra costume backpacks. Centre partings. A woman in an academic skirt that falls to her ankles which she has accessorised with a choker. A printed mini. A latex gown. A man wearing patterned shorts and white socks. He is standing in front of a plain white wall with his arms crossed over his chest. His facial expression appears to be serious. Optic white. Bright white. Pull Camionneur. Jersey éponge. The man has short dark hair. He is wearing black shoes on his strong feet. His legs muscular and toned, the shorts reveal part of his thighs and knees. People with patterned cardigans over dresses and shirts. Lycra body suit bulge. Bardcore minimal.

CREDITS

Styling – Julian Ganio

Casting – Lucy Rogers

Production – Antony Waller

Show Notes – Dal Chodha

Music – Hildegard Von Blingin’ & Aloutoulou

Latex – in collaboration with Oliver Haus

Hair – Johanna Cree Brown at Gary Represents

Make Up – Michelle Dacillo with thanks to Brandstand Communications, 19/99 Beauty, 3ina & Dr Jackson’s

Nails – Marie Louise Coster Using Light Elegance

Lighting Design – Hydra Design

Runway Photography – Chris Yates

Backstage & Lookbook Photography – Francisco Gomez de Villaboa

##

Learn More

@edwardcrutchley

With love,

FWO