Easy Yet Stunning Style Tips For Your First Date

First dates are often filled with nerves and excitement. You are hoping you are going to meet the love of your life, but you are nervous because it could be someone that you have absolutely nothing in common with.

Or, maybe it’s love at first sight and you end up with a bit of salad stuck in your teeth? All these thoughts go through our minds, and it’s all part of the fun. However, one area that a lot of women stress about before a date is what to wear. It’s important to give this a bit of consideration. After all, what you are wearing impacts how you feel and how confident you come across, so it really does make a big difference. With that being said, read on to discover how to dress without stress on your first date.

Don’t go crazy with your make-up – First and foremost, your first date with someone is not the right time to start experimenting with different make-up looks and daring beauty trends, nor it is the time to mask all of your beautiful features by caking yourself in make-up. Instead, it is the right time to emphasise your key features. Avoid piling on the false eyelashes and piling on concealer. Instead, plump your lips up with a bright peachy gloss or draw attention to your gorgeous eyes with liner and mascara.

Have a pair of go-to heels – Nothing looks worse than a woman who cannot walk in the shoes she is wearing. If you have to go for three-inch heels instead of five-inch heels, so be it. You will look a million times better if you’re not walking like a penguin. It is also advisable to stay away from a new pair of heels that you are going to have to break in, especially if you know you are going to be walking a lot. Stick with a style that is both sexy and comfortable, like wedges or pumps.

Stick to your own sense of style – It is important to be true to yourself when you are going on a date. If you are someone who feels comfier in a pair of jeans, wear them. You can easily dress up a pair of jeans with a flirtatious top or a sexy pair of feels. Confidence is attractive, and you are only going to be confident if you be yourself.

A summer dress in a soft fabric never fails on a day date – If you are going on a day date, a soft fabric summer dress is the perfect staple. This will make you look approachable and you will also be more comfortable too. Plus, it is a feminine and flirtatious choice, which is always a good option to go for on a date.

Try on your outfit the night before – There is nothing worse than picturing what you are going to wear, and then trying it on and being disappointed. The best way to avoid this from happening is by trying on your outfit the night before. Even if you have worn the outfit several months ago and loved it, it could have gotten smaller in the wash or your body may have changed. Get rid of this last-minute stress by being prepared.

If you are in doubt, go for red – A lot of people choose black as their safe colour. However, it’s not about being safe, it is about being sexy. There have been numerous studies that have shown that men think red is the sexiest colour for women. Also, there are many ways you can go for a red ensemble, from a little red dress to a red shirt with fitted jeans.

Think about what jacket you are going to wear – Last but not least, you have made all of that effort to put together a beautiful outfit, are you really going to fall at the final hurdle with an old and dated jacket? There are so many stunning statement jackets available in retail stores today, so make sure you finish off your look with a crisp, clean, and stylish final layer. Make sure it is weather appropriate, though! A sleek and stylish coat of the Canada Goose brand won’t fail.

Hopefully, you now feel more prepared for your first date. Of course, the nerves are bound to still be there but they should be tangled with some excitement too. Plus, once you get ready and you look in the mirror and feel amazing, you will certainly be more than up for your date, especially as you haven’t had a fashion meltdown beforehand.

