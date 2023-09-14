Dur Doux SS24 at The Green Show & BondSt Hudson Yards Opening NYFW

Dur Doux, the acclaimed fashion brand known for its innovation and sustainable practices, made waves at The Green Show during New York Fashion Week at BondSt Hudson Yards with the unveiling of its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, “Sous-Marine.”

The Green Show’s panel discussion, led by Roman Bolli of South Pole, convened a diverse group of sustainability experts including Real Housewives Of New York star Erin Dana Lichy. Topics ranged from sustainable lifestyle changes and corporate solutions to ethical production practices and the role of fashion in climate change mitigation.

The event also featured an after-party, where guests received eleBoost™ Vitamin B12 shots delivered by ELEMED™, the crowd savored delectable sushi and cocktails and the soon-to-open BondSt Hudson Yards, enjoying the breathtaking views of the Hudson River.



Dur Doux

Photos: Geremy Dubensky

THE GREEN SHOW CREDITS:

PANEL

ROMAN BOLLI, SOUTH POLE (MODERATOR)

ERIN DANA LICHY, TV PERSONALITY

KHARY SIMON, HEARST

MORGAN KELLY, GLAM4GOOD

SELENA HILL, BLACK ENTERPRISE

RUNWAY SHOW

SS24 “SOUS-MARINE” COLLECTION

STYLED BY CHRISTINE MANTHEY

SHOES BY TEJAHN BURNETT

JEWELRY BY SOPHIE BLAKE

HAIR: UNITE, LEAD DIEGO

BEAUTY: ROMANA MAKEUP

NAILS: YUKIE BEAUTY

MUSIC BY DJ MATT J HALL

AFTERPARTY

MUSIC BY DJ MATT J HALL

FOOD BY BONDST HUDSON YARDS

COCKTAILS BY:

TANDUAY RUM

SMOKE LAB VODKA

XPLORER SPIRITS

CREATED & PRODUCED BY LA FAYE & POWELL

@durdoux

