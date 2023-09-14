Dur Doux SS24 at The Green Show & BondSt Hudson Yards Opening NYFW

Dur Doux, the acclaimed fashion brand known for its innovation and sustainable practices, made waves at The Green Show during New York Fashion Week at BondSt Hudson Yards with the unveiling of its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, “Sous-Marine.”
The Green Show’s panel discussion, led by Roman Bolli of South Pole, convened a diverse group of sustainability experts including Real Housewives Of New York star Erin Dana Lichy. Topics ranged from sustainable lifestyle changes and corporate solutions to ethical production practices and the role of fashion in climate change mitigation.
The event also featured an after-party, where guests received eleBoost™ Vitamin B12 shots delivered by ELEMED™, the crowd savored delectable sushi and cocktails and the soon-to-open BondSt Hudson Yards, enjoying the breathtaking views of the Hudson River.
Dur Doux
Photos: Geremy Dubensky
THE GREEN SHOW CREDITS:
PANEL
ROMAN BOLLI, SOUTH POLE (MODERATOR)
ERIN DANA LICHY, TV PERSONALITY
KHARY SIMON, HEARST
MORGAN KELLY, GLAM4GOOD
SELENA HILL, BLACK ENTERPRISE
RUNWAY SHOW
SS24 “SOUS-MARINE” COLLECTION
STYLED BY CHRISTINE MANTHEY
SHOES BY TEJAHN BURNETT
JEWELRY BY SOPHIE BLAKE
HAIR: UNITE, LEAD DIEGO
BEAUTY: ROMANA MAKEUP
NAILS: YUKIE BEAUTY
MUSIC BY DJ MATT J HALL
AFTERPARTY
MUSIC BY DJ MATT J HALL
FOOD BY BONDST HUDSON YARDS
COCKTAILS BY:
TANDUAY RUM
SMOKE LAB VODKA
XPLORER SPIRITS
CREATED & PRODUCED BY LA FAYE & POWELL
