Dur Doux Debuts Spring/Summer 2022 Collection At New York Fashion Week

Dur Doux debuts its Spring/Summer 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, September 9th, at Spring Studios. The Dur Doux Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Terre Et Eau, showcases the continuous evolution of the brand’s accessible luxury offering.

Terre Et Eau follows the journey of a mystical line where land merges with the sea forming a boundary between the two. With its magical geologic features, the seashore is fluid and filled with poignant colors, unique physical forms, textures, and wildlife.



The collection features 25 looks that embody an intense desire to move out of the closed-off “pandemic mode” to embrace an expansive “new normal”—fully energized, filled with fun and anticipation. The collection uses eco-friendly fabrications of cotton sateen, silks, rayons, and linen. Inspired by an upscale, relaxed coastal aesthetic, the collection offers tops, skirts, pants, jackets, dusters, and dresses combined with Dur Doux’s signature Taste of Tulle. The color palette includes hues of orange, calming blues, plant-based greens, creamy shades of butter, and earth tone browns.

The Spring/Summer 2022 collection reveals the label’s first accessory offering with the debut of ‘The Cunila Handbag”. Crafted in bamboo and jute, The Canila Handbag explores the balance between sustainability and luxury. With a keen focus on sustainability, the new handbag category introduces foundational pieces for an everyday wardrobe.

ABOUT DUR DOUX

Dur Doux, (pronounced Dur “Do”) is a ready to wear women’s accessible luxury lifestyle brand and Red-Carpet label. The label is built on the concept of wearability with an avant-garde sensibility. Dur Doux’s signature is unique textured fabrications, unexpected details, and strong but feminine designs.

